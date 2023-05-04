BSNL 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans You Can Choose From

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been trying to roll out 4G for as long as we can remember. The government says that the rollout will start happening soon with the help of indigenous technology stack. The stack that will be used for 4G first would also be upgradeable to 5G with the help of a simple software upgrade. Today, we will be looking at the 2GB daily data prepaid plans from BSNL. These plans can help out BSNL users who want significant daily data and exhaust most of it. There are six 2GB daily data plans on offer from BSNL in the Voice Vouchers section. Let's check them out.

BSNL 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans on the Voice Vouchers Section

BSNL has a total of six 2GB daily data prepaid plans on its voice vouchers portfolio. These plans cost Rs 228, Rs 239, Rs 269, Rs 347, Rs 499, and Rs 769. All of these plans offer different benefits, but their daily data limit is the same.

The Rs 228 and Rs 239 plans come with a validity of 1 month. It means users will have to recharge with this plan again on the same date next month if they want to. As mentioned, both these plans offer 2GB of daily data. In addition, these plans also offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There's also the bundling of Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service included. The Rs 239 plan also brings a Rs 10 balance to the main account of the user.

The Rs 269 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. There's free bundling of Eros Now Entertainment services and BSNL Tunes along with Hardy Mobile Game services and Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service. Zing and Lokdhun are also included in this plan. This plan has a validity of 28 days.

Then there's the Rs 347 plan. This plan comes with a slightly longer validity of 54 days. Users get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service is also included in this plan.

Lastly, there are two plans with 84 days of service validity. There's the Rs 499 and then the Rs 769 plan. Both plans come with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day, along with 2GB of daily data. These plans also bundle additional OTT benefits for customers. Lokdhun, Zing and more are included.