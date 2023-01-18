Nokia and Telefonica Test 25G PON Technology in Spain

Nokia and Telefonica Spain on Tuesday announced that they have successfully trialled 25G PON technology. The trial achieved symmetric speeds of 20 Gbps, the first in Spain, and showed that the 25G PON could coexist with Telefonica's existing GPON solution.

Telefonica, with this test, has validated that the current Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) and XGS-PON (10-Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Network) broadband technologies can coexist in the same fiber with 25G PON technology to improve the connectivity.

The 25G PON offers a massive capacity of symmetrical bandwidth (Downlink and Uplink speeds equal) in the fiber that will support new use cases and bandwidth requirements. As a result, with these higher speeds and low latency, the network can be prepared for futuristic applications and uses.

Gonzalo Garzon, Head of Fixed Access at Telefónica España at Telefonica, said: "Telefonica was the first operator in Spain to provide gigabit connectivity, but we are not stopping there. Consumer bandwidth demands never halts and exciting applications, like VR gaming, will always be evolved to make the most of available bandwidth. New FTTH technologies give us even more opportunities than home connectivity. With their massive uptick in capacity we'll be able to offer new business services on the same network."

Bjorn Capens, VP Europe, Nokia Fixed Networks, said: "Thanks to our Quillion chipset, this 25G PON proof of concept with Telefonica has demonstrated that the huge bandwidth-capacity can be easily added to their existing networks, coexisting with their existing PON technologies. This means customers on the same fiber line can be served with GPON, XGS-PON or 25G GPON, making it much easier to manage upgrade cycles."

Nokia 25G PON Solution

Nokia's 25G PON solution uses the world's first 25G PON technology implementation and includes Lightspan and ISAM access nodes, Quillion-based Multi-PON line cards and fiber modems. Depending on the optics chosen, 25G PON supports symmetrical (25 Gbps downstream and 25 Gbps upstream) and asymmetric speeds (25 Gbps downstream and 10 Gbps upstream).

Nokia, in December 2022, announced the deployment of next-generation fibre technology in the Australian National Broadband Network (NBN). The deployment is the first for the Lightspan MF-14 in the Southern Hemisphere. More than 8.5 million households and businesses are connected to services over the NBN network in Australia.