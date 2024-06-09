Digicel Activates Deep Blue One Subsea Cable in Caribbean and South America



Caribbean telco Digicel Group announced the activation of its subsea fibre cable, Deep Blue One. The 2,250 km cable has five landing points and will enhance connectivity across the Caribbean and South America, particularly benefiting French Guiana, Suriname, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago, Digicel said in a statement.

Technical Specifications and Capacity

The Deep Blue One has five branching units and has two to eight fibre pairs in each segment, offering a minimum of 12 Tbps capacity per fibre pair. Orange is the landing party in Cayenne for the French Guiana branch and also operates the cable landing station on behalf of Digicel, while its subsidiary, Orange Marine has laid the cable.

The Deep Blue One cable is routed to connect the offshore oil and gas rigs, and the build will include new cable landings in Trinidad, Tobago - with a new route between Trinidad and Tobago - and Suriname. Digicel said the subsea cable network is also designed to accommodate future growth and evolving technological requirements.

Deep Blue One cable

Commenting on the cable launch, Digicel Group said, "Subsea fibre has long been the backbone of global connectivity, and Deep Blue One is set to serve as a catalyst for the next wave of economic development in the region. At Digicel, our focus has always been on keeping our customers connected to the people and things that matter most; driving economic development in the countries we serve is a key part of that."

Additionally, the company said that to minimise its environmental impact, the build-out of Deep Blue One prioritised sustainable practices while supporting the transition towards a greener future.