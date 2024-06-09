Digicel Activates Deep Blue One Subsea Cable in Caribbean and South America

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

New Subsea Fibre Cable Enhances Connectivity, Supports Economic Development, and Embraces Sustainable Practices.

Highlights

  • Digicel activates 2,250 km subsea fibre cable, Deep Blue One.
  • Five landing points boost connectivity across the Caribbean and South America.
  • Orange and Orange Marine play key roles in cable landing and installation.

Follow Us

Digicel Activates Deep Blue One Subsea Cable in Caribbean and South America
Caribbean telco Digicel Group announced the activation of its subsea fibre cable, Deep Blue One. The 2,250 km cable has five landing points and will enhance connectivity across the Caribbean and South America, particularly benefiting French Guiana, Suriname, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago, Digicel said in a statement.

Also Read: Telin Starts Works for Bifrost Cable Landing Station in Jakarta




Technical Specifications and Capacity

The Deep Blue One has five branching units and has two to eight fibre pairs in each segment, offering a minimum of 12 Tbps capacity per fibre pair. Orange is the landing party in Cayenne for the French Guiana branch and also operates the cable landing station on behalf of Digicel, while its subsidiary, Orange Marine has laid the cable.

The Deep Blue One cable is routed to connect the offshore oil and gas rigs, and the build will include new cable landings in Trinidad, Tobago - with a new route between Trinidad and Tobago - and Suriname. Digicel said the subsea cable network is also designed to accommodate future growth and evolving technological requirements.

Deep Blue One cable

Commenting on the cable launch, Digicel Group said, "Subsea fibre has long been the backbone of global connectivity, and Deep Blue One is set to serve as a catalyst for the next wave of economic development in the region. At Digicel, our focus has always been on keeping our customers connected to the people and things that matter most; driving economic development in the countries we serve is a key part of that."

Also Read: Telecom Egypt and SubCom Complete IEX Cable Landings in Egypt

Additionally, the company said that to minimise its environmental impact, the build-out of Deep Blue One prioritised sustainable practices while supporting the transition towards a greener future.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Here 4G spectrum of Vi.

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

Faraz :

Want your last para to come true. And if they have removed cap for prepaid user then that is good…

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

TheAndroidFreak :

In Jio, speeds should have been better due to 5G unlimited and network is SA, so it doesn't use 4G…

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

TheAndroidFreak :

They had poor 4G coverage apart from their top 7 seven circles. But due to lockdown as well as Airtel…

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

TheAndroidFreak :

So cap removed.

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments