Du’s Solar on Tower Project Set to Slash Energy Use and Emissions

Du also achieved a 25 percent reduction in office energy consumption made possible through the adoption of energy-efficient measures.

Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), said as part of its commitment to sustainability, the company has internally developed and patented the Solar on Tower Project to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. The Solar on Tower solution is set to be deployed at 270 sites in du's network by the end of 2024, Du said in a statement.

Also Read: Du Advances 5G-Advanced Technology With 3 CA Deployment




Energy-Efficiency Initiatives in Du's Network

According to the company, each site utilising this solution saves 26.6 MWh of energy and reduces carbon emissions by 11 tons annually. Du mentioned that it has contributed to the UAE's net-zero goals through various energy-efficiency initiatives in its network.

Du also achieved a 25 percent reduction in office energy consumption made possible through the adoption of energy-efficient measures, including 3M sunscreens, motion sensors, and energy-efficient appliances.

Collaboration with Government Entities for Sustainability

The company said it worked closely with key government entities like the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Masdar City to streamline their digital transformation.

Also Read: Du Deploys Microchip's Solution for Enhancing 5G Network Broadband Services

Commening on the sustainability measures, Du said, "As we pride ourselves on embedding sustainability deeply within our operations, each of our initiatives reflects our dedication to innovation and creating real, tangible impacts in the communities we serve. We are committed to exceeding our sustainability goals, driving positive change for our stakeholders, and contributing to the UAE's sustainability ambitions."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

