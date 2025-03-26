Airtel Africa-MTN Group Network Agreement, Bell Launches Security-as-a-Service, MTS B2B Service



Telecom operators MTN Group and Airtel Africa have announced network-sharing agreements to enhance connectivity in Uganda and Nigeria. Meanwhile, Bell has launched a Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) solution to bolster cybersecurity for businesses in Canada. Additionally, Russian operator MTS has introduced an AI-powered testing service for remote app and website development, aiming to improve efficiency and accuracy. Check the developments in detail below:

Also Read: AI in Telecom: Indosat Enhances Network with AI, E& UAE and Omantel AI Skilling Initiative









1. MTN Group and Airtel Africa agree to network sharing in Uganda and Nigeria

MTN Group and Airtel Africa have entered into agreements to share network infrastructure in Uganda and Nigeria while complying with local regulatory and statutory requirements. These sharing agreements aim to improve network cost efficiencies, expand coverage, and enhance mobile services for millions of customers, particularly those in remote and rural areas, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday, March 26.

MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer said that operators on the continent are seeing sustained demand for data services: "We continue to see strong structural demand for digital and financial services across our markets. To meet this demand, we continue to invest in coverage and capacity to ensure high-quality connectivity for our customers. That said, there are opportunities within regulatory frameworks for sharing resources to drive higher efficiencies and improve returns."

Airtel Africa's Chief Executive Officer said: "As we compete fiercely in the market on the strength of our brand, services and our offerings we are building common infrastructure, with in the permissible regulatory framework, to provide a more robust and extensive digital highway to drive digital and financial inclusion at the same time avoiding duplication of expensive infrastructure to drive operational efficiencies and benefits for our customers."

Airtel Africa and MTN Group also noted that the initiative is part of a growing global trend toward network sharing: "By collaborating, telecom operators can explore innovative and pro-competitive solutions to improve service quality while managing costs more effectively. The sharing of infrastructure has the potential to enable the delivery of world-class, reliable mobile services to more and more customers across Africa."

Following the agreements in Uganda and Nigeria, MTN and Airtel Africa are exploring similar opportunities in other markets, including Congo-Brazzaville, Rwanda, and Zambia. The companies are considering various types of agreements, such as RAN sharing and commercial and technical arrangements for fiber infrastructure sharing. Where necessary, they may also collaborate on fiber network construction.

Additionally, MTN Group and Airtel Africa said they are committed to working with other mobile operators in their respective markets to maximise the benefits of network sharing.

Also Read: LG EXAONE Deep AI Model, Turk Telekom Cisco AI Cloud, SoftBank AI RAN Boost, and More

2. Bell Launches Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS)

Canada's largest communications company Bell today announced the launch of its Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) solution, hosted on its Canadian sovereign cloud. This service provides public and private sector organisations with cybersecurity solutions while ensuring data remains within Canadian borders, adhering to local privacy and security regulations, the company said on Wednesday, March 26.

"With the increasing threat of cyber attacks, it's crucial for businesses to have access to reliable and advanced security solutions. Bell SECaaS, hosted on a Canadian sovereign cloud, offers resilient, cost-effective, and scalable security services while safeguarding data under Canadian jurisdiction. This approach ensures uninterrupted service, regulatory compliance, and enhanced control over security and privacy," said the President and CEO of Stratejm, a Bell Canada company.

Bell says its SECaaS solution helps businesses to:

Safeguard data within Canadian borders: Hosted in Bell data centres across Canada, the SECaaS solution ensures that no data leaves the country. Businesses benefit from the latest security tools and expert support while maintaining compliance with Canada's data sovereignty standards.

Hosted in Bell data centres across Canada, the SECaaS solution ensures that no data leaves the country. Businesses benefit from the latest security tools and expert support while maintaining compliance with Canada's data sovereignty standards. Detect, respond and contain threats in real time: Bell SECaaS leverages advanced security analytics powered by AI-driven Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) technology. This cloud solution offers unified security visibility across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, the company added.

Bell SECaaS leverages advanced security analytics powered by AI-driven Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) technology. This cloud solution offers unified security visibility across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, the company added. Operate with continuous data security and threat detection: The service is supported by the Bell Business Enterprise Cyber Intelligence Centre (CIC), based in Canada and staffed 24/7/365 by analysts with Canadian Industrial Security Directorate clearance.

Also Read: MTS Launches AI-powered Secretary Service to Handle Incoming Calls

3. MTS Launches AI-Powered MWS Service for Remote App and Website Testing

Russian operator MTS has introduced MTS Web Services (MWS), a B2B service designed for AI-driven remote testing of applications and websites. The service is available on over 300 iOS and Android devices and approximately 100 browser configurations, enabling real-time manual and automated testing via API. Businesses can opt for a cloud-based version or deploy the solution on-premises, the operator said in a statement on Tuesday, March 2025.

According to MTS, the service aims to streamline testing, saving up to 30 percent of testers' resources and detecting up to 60 percent of errors early in development. AI visual testing automates test writing, reducing manual effort by 30 percent, while a screenshot comparison tool helps quickly identify and fix UI discrepancies.

MWS supports custom device settings, including themes, languages, font sizes, and sound checks, ensuring a comprehensive testing environment. MTS notes that testing can be conducted around the clock, seven days a week. After each session, devices are automatically cleaned to ensure complete data confidentiality.

Initially developed for internal use, MWS now serves over 80 development teams and is set to expand into markets.