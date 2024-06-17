

Virgin Media has announced a wholesale network access deal with National Broadband Ireland (NBI) to deliver superfast broadband and digital TV services to over 254,000 NBI-enabled premises across Ireland. This deal is part of Virgin Media's EUR 200 million network upgrade, set to continue until 2025, aiming to support speeds up to 10 Gbps.

Fiber Upgrades and Speed Enhancements

Virgin Media said it has recently upgraded over 281,000 premises to fiber, offering speeds of up to 2 Gbps. The company currently provides 1 Gbps speeds to 1 million premises across the country.

With the NBI agreement and other wholesale network access developments, Virgin Media's fastest broadband services will now be accessible to 1.4 million premises in Ireland.

Expanding Access Through NBI Partnership

Virgin Media Ireland said, "With lightning-fast speeds of up to 2 Gbps and 99.9 percent reliability, our full fiber broadband network is designed to revolutionise the way we connect and experience the digital world. This announcement today with NBI brings our ultrafast broadband and TV services to even more premises across Ireland."

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) said, "We're delighted that Virgin Media will join the growing number of retail service providers offering broadband packages on our network. There are now 70 retail service providers on our network, meaning there is a huge choice for anyone connecting to high-speed fiber through NBI."

"Our rollout will ensure that every home, farm, and business in Ireland has access to high-speed broadband with minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second available. We’ve now passed over 254,000 premises across the country, and all of these have the same guarantee in terms of access, speed, and reliability," NBI added.