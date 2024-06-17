Virgin Media Inks Network Deal With National Broadband Ireland to Expand Reach

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

EUR 200 Million Network Upgrade Aims to Deliver Speeds up to 10 Gbps to 1.4 Million Premises by 2025.

Highlights

  • Virgin Media and NBI deal to cover over 254,000 premises.
  • 1 Gbps speeds currently available to 1 million premises.
  • NBI adds Virgin Media to its network of 70 retail service providers.

Follow Us

Virgin Media Inks Network Deal With National Broadband Ireland to Expand Reach
Virgin Media has announced a wholesale network access deal with National Broadband Ireland (NBI) to deliver superfast broadband and digital TV services to over 254,000 NBI-enabled premises across Ireland. This deal is part of Virgin Media's EUR 200 million network upgrade, set to continue until 2025, aiming to support speeds up to 10 Gbps.

Also Read: Virgin Media Ireland Selects Cerillion for BSS, OSS Solution Deployment




Fiber Upgrades and Speed Enhancements

Virgin Media said it has recently upgraded over 281,000 premises to fiber, offering speeds of up to 2 Gbps. The company currently provides 1 Gbps speeds to 1 million premises across the country.

With the NBI agreement and other wholesale network access developments, Virgin Media's fastest broadband services will now be accessible to 1.4 million premises in Ireland.

Expanding Access Through NBI Partnership

Virgin Media Ireland said, "With lightning-fast speeds of up to 2 Gbps and 99.9 percent reliability, our full fiber broadband network is designed to revolutionise the way we connect and experience the digital world. This announcement today with NBI brings our ultrafast broadband and TV services to even more premises across Ireland."

Also Read: National Broadband Ireland Passes 75,000 Connections Milestone Nationwide

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) said, "We're delighted that Virgin Media will join the growing number of retail service providers offering broadband packages on our network. There are now 70 retail service providers on our network, meaning there is a huge choice for anyone connecting to high-speed fiber through NBI."

"Our rollout will ensure that every home, farm, and business in Ireland has access to high-speed broadband with minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second available. We’ve now passed over 254,000 premises across the country, and all of these have the same guarantee in terms of access, speed, and reliability," NBI added.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

More than this as gov has not updated the website recently. dot .gov .in / 5g-bts-deployed ( remove space to…

Jio, Airtel to Generate Healthy Profits as 5G Rollout Completes:…

TheAndroidFreak :

Ok. Forgot to read that. That's why I am mentioning for Vi, 4G+ with good backhaul is good enough to…

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 7,904 Crore to DoT, Clears 2012,…

ASHIKUR RAHMAN :

so total how many tower each operator has now?

Jio, Airtel to Generate Healthy Profits as 5G Rollout Completes:…

Faraz :

I mentioned "below C-band" i.e excluding n78 & 26 GHz And Vi won't bring back double data now.

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 7,904 Crore to DoT, Clears 2012,…

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi can be profitable with double data plans in circles like Mumbai, Gujarat, Kerala, MPCG, Maharashtra. They just need to…

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 7,904 Crore to DoT, Clears 2012,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments