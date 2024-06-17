Gilat to Acquire Satcom Terminal Solutions Provider Stellar Blu Solutions

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Strategic Acquisition to Enhance Gilat’s In-Flight Connectivity Solutions and Expand Market Reach.

Highlights

  • Acquisition strengthens Gilat’s IFC market presence.
  • Stellar Blu known for innovative satcom terminal solutions.
  • Acquisition expected to close in the second half of 2024.

Follow Us

Gilat to Acquire Satcom Terminal Solutions Provider Stellar Blu Solutions
Israel-based Gilat Satellite Networks announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Stellar Blu Solutions, a US-based avionics solution provider of satcom terminal solutions. The acquisition is a significant step in Gilat's initiative to increase its presence in the in-flight connectivity (IFC) market, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Gilat Awarded USD 5 Million Contract to Extend 4G Coverage in Remote LatAm Regions




Stellar Blu Solutions

Stellar Blu Solutions specialises in the development of specialised connectivity, network, and electronics solutions for satellite networks. The company is known for its satcom terminal solutions, including the "Sidewinder" solution, which is recognised for its open architecture and efficiency in multi-orbit strategies. The company serves major IFC service providers and has secured partnerships with Intelsat, Panasonic, and OneWeb.

Commenting on the acquisition announcement, Gilat stated, "The acquisition is a major milestone in Gilat's growth strategy to expand its business further into the IFC market. Moreover, we believe that with Gilat's global reach, we can bring Stellar Blu's innovative solutions to other high-end mobility markets in need of an ESA solution. Jointly, we will provide Stellar Blu customers with a comprehensive support network."

Stellar Blu Solutions added, "We believe Stellar Blu's innovative open architecture products and significant leadership within the IFC market will strongly enhance Gilat's strategy in this sector."

Also Read: Gilat Satellite Networks Announces New Brand Identity

Financial Terms of the Deal

Under the terms of the agreement, Gilat will initially pay USD 98 million in cash upon closing, with additional payments of up to USD 147 million contingent upon achieving specified financial and business goals. Gilat intends to finance the acquisition with its existing cash reserves and an external credit facility.

Regulatory Approvals and Timeline

The transaction has been approved by Gilat's Board of Directors and by Stellar Blu Solutions' Board of Managers. Approval from regulatory bodies such as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), among others, is pending before the transaction can be finalised. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2024, Gilat said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

More than this as gov has not updated the website recently. dot .gov .in / 5g-bts-deployed ( remove space to…

Jio, Airtel to Generate Healthy Profits as 5G Rollout Completes:…

TheAndroidFreak :

Ok. Forgot to read that. That's why I am mentioning for Vi, 4G+ with good backhaul is good enough to…

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 7,904 Crore to DoT, Clears 2012,…

ASHIKUR RAHMAN :

so total how many tower each operator has now?

Jio, Airtel to Generate Healthy Profits as 5G Rollout Completes:…

Faraz :

I mentioned "below C-band" i.e excluding n78 & 26 GHz And Vi won't bring back double data now.

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 7,904 Crore to DoT, Clears 2012,…

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi can be profitable with double data plans in circles like Mumbai, Gujarat, Kerala, MPCG, Maharashtra. They just need to…

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 7,904 Crore to DoT, Clears 2012,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments