Telecom Namibia Signs 5-Year Deal for Network Modernisation and Expansion

Investment in Network Modernisation and Expansion to Bring Advanced Mobile Technologies to Namibia.

Highlights

  • New and upgraded mobile base stations to be rolled out nationwide.
  • Deployment of 4G, 4.5G, and 5G technologies.
  • Enhanced network capacity and coverage, especially in underserved areas.

Telecom Namibia has announced a five-year partnership with Huawei to upgrade its TN mobile network. As part of the company's Integrated Strategic Business Plan (ISBP) 2027, Telecom Namibia intends to invest in modernising and expanding the coverage of the TN mobile network. This will include rolling out new mobile base stations and upgrading existing ones across the country, Telecom Namibia said in a statement.

Also Read: Telecom Namibia Partners With Sparkle to Access Equiano Subsea Cable




Upgrading Mobile Base Stations Nationwide

Under the terms of the agreement, Telecom Namibia will procure mobile radio access equipment from Huawei to bolster its mobile network capacity and coverage across the country, including previously underserved areas.

Mobile Radio Access Technology Deployment

The partnership will facilitate the deployment of advanced mobile radio access technology such as 4G, 4.5G, and 5G to bring quality, fast, and reliable mobile broadband services to TN mobile consumers, the company said.

Telecom Namibia said integrating Huawei equipment into the network will enable the deployment of next-generation technologies, providing users with faster data speeds and improved reliability. The expansion in coverage through the deployment of new sites will enable seamless connectivity.

Also Read: MTN South Africa Inks Pact for Cooperation on Net5.5G

Telecom Namibia

Telecom Namibia is a national telecommunications operator, established in August 1992 and wholly owned by the Government of the Republic of Namibia. The telco is an investor in subsea cable systems such as SAT-3, SEACOM, and WACS, and more recently acquired capacity on Google's Equiano cable.

