Vodafone Idea Commits to Enhancing Network in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand



Vodafone Idea (Vi) today announced its commitment to enhancing network capabilities for customers in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This announcement follows its recent Follow-On Public Offering (FPO), which raised Rs 18,000 crore. Vodafone Idea noted on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are among its largest priority markets.

Investment in Network Upgrades

Vi said it holds substantial spectrum in the two states, and its network covers 94 percent of UP and Uttarakhand combined. Reportedly, over the last three years, Vi has invested over Rs 3000 crore in network improvements across the states, upgrading core networks to offer seamless service and be 5G-ready, strengthening VoLTE architecture, and rolling out VoWIFI for better indoor voice experience.

Furthermore, the company shared today that it will soon be adding the L900 MHz layer, which will help enhance indoor coverage for its customers. Vi highlighted that the deployment of L900 coverage will be beneficial in urban areas with dense building infrastructure, as well as suburban and rural areas where signal penetration is a challenge.

Commitment to Customer Experience

"The enhanced spectrum will not only improve voice call quality but also support better messaging and data service performance indoors," the official release said.

Commenting on the announcement, Abhijit Kishore, COO of Vodafone Idea, said, "Our goal is to provide our customers with the best network experience. We will make investments to expand 4G coverage and provide enough capacity to boost customers’ data experiences."

"Today, Vi has many unique offerings like the Vi Hero Unlimited Plan, which gives users unlimited calls and flexibility in data usage. We will continue to innovate and create more such offerings to meet their evolving needs," he added.

Expansion of Retail Presence

In addition to network improvements and enhancements, Vi said it has also expanded its retail footprint in UP with 40 Vi Stores, 199 Vi Mini Stores, and 460 Vi Shops. The state also has one of Vi's largest distribution networks with over 2000 distributors and 1.4 lakh recharge outlets.

Offerings and Optimised App

Vi further emphasised its developments over the past year by optimising the Vi App, which the company claims is now a multi-utility platform, offering entertainment similar to other OTT apps, with over 400 LIVE TV channels, Video on Demand (VoD) content, and games.

Vi has recently launched new offers, including the Vi Guarantee Program and Vi Movies and TV app plans for both prepaid and postpaid customers, as reported by TelecomTalk.