Tract Acquires 8,590 Acre Site in Nevada for Data Center Park

The site, finalised in February, is situated between the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) and the Virginia City Highlands, southeast of Lockwood, announced the developer of master-planned data center parks this week.

Highlights

  • Expanding to over 11,000 acres across three Reno projects.
  • Master-planned sites designed for next-gen hyperscale data centers.
  • Significant utility capacity planned, supporting up to 1,200 MW.

Tract has acquired another 8,590-acre site in Storey County, Nevada. With this acquisition, Tract has assembled over 11,000 acres across three separate projects in the greater Reno market for data center development. The site, finalised in February, is situated between the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) and the Virginia City Highlands, southeast of Lockwood, announced the developer of master-planned data center parks this week.

Development Projects Overview

The land is zoned for industrial use with a wide range of pre-approved uses, including data centers and commercial energy production, Tract said.

"This acquisition provides a unique opportunity for Tract to create a master-planned site responsive to the requirements of the next generation of hyperscale data center design," explained Grant van Rooyen, CEO of Tract. "The location, zoning, and scale of the site allow us the flexibility to support multiple use cases looking beyond the current horizon of data center architecture."

Future Prospects and Growth

Tract broke ground on the original Reno site in May 2024. The Peru Shelf Technology Park spans 686 acres within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center and will support up to 810 MW of utility capacity at full buildout. Tract also owns 510 adjacent acres to the Peru Shelf project, currently in the planning stages. Initial power delivery for the Peru Shelf development is expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

Tract is also planning the South Valley Technology Park, located seven miles southeast along USA Parkway, which is a planned 1,500-acre, 1,200 MW project supporting up to seven individual campuses.

Tract says it owns or is under contract on more than 20,000 acres across the United States, which are in various stages of rezoning, design, or horizontal construction.

