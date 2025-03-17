AI: MoirAI Cloud Secures USD 1 Million Funding, Du Microsoft Copilot, Chevron AI, and More



AI Cloud company MoirAI Cloud has secured USD 1 million in a pre-seed funding round to increase AI data center efficiency. The company is backed by unnamed "prominent angel investors," and claims that this funding accelerates its AI-driven cloud software offering, which can cut power consumption by as much as 95 percent.

MoirAI Cloud Secures USD 1 Million Funding

"The way AI and cloud infrastructure scale today is wildly inefficient. We're changing that," said Robert Twitchell, CEO of MoirAI Cloud. "Our software doesn't just cut waste —it unlocks productivity and business growth for AI and its users."

The company notes that data centers burn massive amounts of energy, especially with LLM-based AI models, and MoirAI Cloud breaks the outdated "more compute = more power" paradigm with an intelligent system that optimises real-time power usage, cooling, and server efficiency.

The software offering optimises power usage, cooling, and server efficiency, with the company stating it could reduce energy bills and reduce demand for top-tier hardware for data center operators.

This pre-seed funding, according to the company, will be used to expand MoirAI Cloud's team, scale product development, and forge partnerships to bring this "energy-saving technology" to data centers worldwide.

According to the official release on March 12, MoirAI Cloud, founded in 2024, develops AI-driven infrastructure software that reduces energy costs, increases efficiency, and helps businesses scale without unnecessary resource drain.

Chevron Uses AI to Power Data Centers with Reliable Energy

To meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence, Chevron is leveraging AI to enhance energy reliability while also using AI-driven insights to improve its own operations. In a blog post on March 14, the company said that to power AI data centers, it has teamed up with GE Vernova and Engine No. 1 to develop onsite power plants that can run on natural gas at certain data centers.

Earlier in January, investment firm Engine No. 1 and Chevron USA, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, announced the formation of a new company to develop scalable power solutions for United States (US)-based data centers running on US natural gas. The new joint venture plans to deliver up to four gigawatts (GW) of power by leveraging American energy to drive American AI leadership.

Data centers, the backbone of AI operations, already consume 1 percent to 1.5 percent of global electricity, and the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts this could double by 2026—matching the energy consumption of an entire country like Sweden.

According to the company, these on site power plants, developed in partnership with GE Vernova and Engine No. 1, will provide a stable energy supply to data centers, ensuring continuous AI operations without major disruptions.

Chevron says its employees are also using AI to enhance their ways of working. In one application, called "AI Underground," where oil and gas companies conduct extensive underground work, AI helps paint a more accurate picture of the subsurface than traditional methods.

AI also improves reliability through preventive maintenance. For example, Chevron said it has teamed up with Percepto for a six-month pilot using AI-equipped drones to remotely inspect facilities and monitor for anomalies in normal operations.

In the transportation of oil and gas, Chevron says AI can help optimise routes and cargo loads, allowing the company to maximise efficiency and safety for transport via land, sea, and air.

du Launches Microsoft 365 Copilot

UAE operator du announced the internal launch of Microsoft 365 Copilot in a move to enhance workplace productivity. The company said it is optimising its operational capabilities by leveraging AI and advanced technology through the integration of Microsoft 365 Copilot. "The launch is set to empower du employees with state-of-the-art AI tools designed to foster better collaboration, streamline processes, and boost overall efficiency," du said on March 13.

In collaboration with Microsoft, du has initiated the first phase by deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot to a select group of employees. The AI-powered tool is expected to optimise workflows, reduce manual tasks, and enable data-driven decision-making.

du says its collaboration with Microsoft highlights the importance of this "technological adoption and that it is a crucial step in modernising the workplace with AI-powered tools poised to redefine the standards of operational excellence and innovation within the telecommunications sector."

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "By embedding AI capabilities into our daily operations, we are setting a new benchmark for efficiency and employee empowerment, ultimately benefiting our customers through exceptional service delivery."

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said: "du's Copilot adoption is a key step towards AI-driven innovation. Deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot showcases our shared vision for transforming workplace productivity and customer experiences. With Copilot, du is streamlining workflows and enabling employees to focus on high-value tasks and innovation."

The companies noted that the AI market is expected to reach a market volume of USD 4.285 billion by 2030, underscoring the immense potential and value that integrating AI technologies into business operations can bring, particularly in telecommunications.

The adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot also paves the for du to become an AI-native telco, and this initiative is expected to bring about a significant reduction in manual workloads, allow for faster task completion, provide real-time insights for better decision-making, and enhance collaboration across the board, according to the official release.

Eviden and Supermicro Partner to Expand AI SuperCluster Deployment

Eviden, an Atos Group company specialising in digital transformation, cloud, big data, and security, has announced a strategic collaboration with Supermicro to distribute the Supermicro AI SuperCluster powered by Nvidia GB200 NVL72 solutions across Europe, India, the Middle East, and South America.

The Nvidia GB200 NVL72 combines 36 Nvidia Grace CPUs and 72 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, connected via Nvidia NVLink, into a single, high-performance rack-scale system designed to accelerate large-scale AI model training and inference. This partnership aims to enhance enterprise AI capabilities and support the demand for trillion-parameter AI models, the companies said on March 11.

Supermicro will leverage Eviden's market reach and expertise in deploying AI and high-performance computing (HPC) systems to ensure integration and customer support. Eviden will incorporate the Nvidia GB200 NVL72 into its broader AI and HPC infrastructure offerings.

Emmanuel Le Roux, EVP Global Head of Eviden, Atos Group, said: "This collaboration will create a new paradigm of energy efficiency for the rapidly heightened energy demand of AI infrastructure. It aligns with our commitment to delivering the most advanced AI solutions in Europe, India, Middle East and South America, with the best time to market possible."

Charles Liang, President and CEO at Supermicro, added: "Collaborating with Eviden enables us to greatly expand our presence in Europe and tap into Eviden's extensive market knowledge. Supermicro’s AI SuperCluster with Nvidia GB200 NVL72 is quickly gaining market traction and together with Eviden, we are poised to deliver unparalleled AI systems and service to businesses across Europe, India, Middle East and South America."

According to the official release, this collaboration is part of a broader strategy for both Eviden and Supermicro to expand their presence in the Enterprise AI market.