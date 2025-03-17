Realme P35 5G Launched in India, Price and Specifications

Realme has launched the Realme P35 5G in India. This is an affordable smartphone from the company and will soon go on sale in India. On March 19, 2025, Realme will also launch the Realme P35 5G Ultra in the country. The Realme P3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series chip and runs on Android 15 out of the box. The smartphone also comes with a large battery. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the smartphone.









Read More - Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched in India, Check Price and Specs

Realme P3 5G Price in India

Realme P3 5G has launched in three different memory variants in India:

6GB+128GB = Rs 16,999 8GB+128GB = Rs 17,999 8GB+256GB = Rs 19,999

The device will go on sale on March 19, 2025. It will be available on realme.com and Flipkart. There will be a bank offer of Rs 2,000 available for the users.

Read More - OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Details Surface Online, What to Know

Realme P3 5G Specifications in India

Realme P3 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1500Hz touch sampling rate, and 2000nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPPDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging.

The device comes with a 50MP primary rear camera coupled with a 2MP portrait camera. There's also a 16MP selfie sensor at the front. The device also comes with IP69 rating.