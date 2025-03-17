Cables: NTT DATA MIST, Turkcell Sparkle MoU, AFR-IX Telecom Funding, PLDT Apricot Upgrade and More



Digital business and technology services company NTT DATA, on March 17, announced an 8,100-kilometer-long Malaysia, India, Singapore Transit (MIST) submarine cable system to be commissioned by June 2025. The cable can carry over 200 terabits per second (Tbps) and will connect Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Thailand.

1. NTT DATA commissions the MIST submarine cable system

This project will be the Japanese technology company's first cable system for data centre connectivity to and from India. MIST was connected to NTT DATA's Mumbai landing station in February 2023 and its Chennai landing station in May 2023.

NTT said it has been investing in India for over a decade and the company has now opened its biggest data center campus in India, a facility that can hold over 500 MW of power when fully operational. The company operates almost two-thirds of its data centers in India on renewable energy and is committed to using 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 in all its data centers and operations.

As the third-largest data center provider globally, and the largest in India, NTT DATA said it is scaling its global capacity from over 1,500 MW to exceed 2,000 MW. The company aims to add 400 MW more in the coming years. "NTT DATA is the only data center service provider with over 200 MW of AI load already deployed worldwide. While the world is talking about being AI-ready, NTT DATA is AI-experienced," the company said.

NTT DATA is also upgrading and expansing its Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, India. The center will focus on AI, digital twin and quantum computing projects. This brings the total to 11 global innovation centers across 11 countries, which will boost hiring of specialised talent to manage projects for global companies, driving Al-led technology solutions, particularly with agentic Al, the company said.

NTT's Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN), an All-Photonics Network (APN) technology, has been used to interconnect data centers in the Mumbai region, the company said, adding that it is working to make this technology available to organisations globally by 2030 to support AI-driven global data volume.

"We are investing 8 trillion Yen (USD 59 billion) globally over 5 years from FY2023 to FY2027 into growth areas, including data centers and AI. We are committed to delivering our integrated full-stack proposition to our clients across Data Centers, Network, Applications, BPaaS, Managed Services, Cloud, Security, and AI solutions," said Akira Shimada, President and CEO, NTT.

"Our USD 3 billion investment in India's digital infrastructure over the last decade reflects our confidence in the region's exceptional talent and robust tech ecosystem. We remain committed to expanding our presence and strategic investments in the country that will elevate India to one of our top five markets within the next three years," said Abhijit Dubey, CEO, NTT DATA.

Avinash Joshi, CEO, India, NTT DATA, added, "Over the years we have grown through acquisitions and currently have 3000 clients in India. We will continue to build on this momentum to drive transformation across key industries such as banking, manufacturing and automotive."

2. Turkcell Connects to Sparkle BlueMed Cable System with Izmir Link

Turkcell and Italy's Sparkle have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a subsea cable link in the Mediterranean. The agreement was announced during the MWC 2025 in Barcelona. Turkcell and Sparkle plan to build a 4,000 km diversified route linking Turkiye with the European telecommunications market through the construction of a subsea cable between Izmir in Turkiye and Chania in Crete.

The cable is capable of carrying more than 25 Tbps per fiber pair and leverages Sparkle's BlueMed Cable System to further extend between Chania and major Points of Presence in Milan, the companies said in a statement on March 6.

CEO of Sparkle commented: "Thanks to a unique low-latency path between Izmir and Chania, integrated with BlueMed, we create a new alternative digital corridor for communications between Europe, the Middle East and Asia. This collaboration is also part of the development of our GreenMed project which will further stimulate digital acceleration throughout the region and beyond."

CEO of Turkcell added: "This project not only strengthens the resilience of global data infrastructure but also provides a robust option for hyperscalers and content providers seeking reliable and secure connectivity between the East and the West."

The subsea cable is expected to be completed and operational within a few years.

3. AFR-IX Telecom secures EU funding for Medusa Africa Submarine Cable System

AFR-IX Telecom, an infrastructure and telecom operator in Africa, said it has secured a EUR 14.3 million grant from the European Commission to support the Medusa Africa submarine cable system through the EU's CEF Digital programme. The objective of this initiative is to connect southern European Data Gateway with Atlantic Africa via a 24-fibre pair submarine cable system, Medusa said on March 12.

The Medusa Submarine able System, designed to strengthen intercontinental connectivity through the Mediterranean, will now extend further into West Africa. This strategic expansion enhances interconnectivity between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, mitigating potential saturation from increasing connectivity demands. Furthermore, it will improve redundancy and bolster resilience across critical networks, the company said.

The Medusa Africa project involves creating a dedicated African connectivity subsystem within the broader Medusa network. AFR-IX Telecom will conduct marine surveys for a proposed branching unit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, with plans for additional branch routes along the West African coast.

The Medusa Africa project is one of 21 initiatives selected in the third round of CEF Digital funding. Among these is ATMED Malta – DG, another AFR-IX Telecom project, which will integrate Malta into the Medusa network and has been awarded EUR 3.7 million in funding.

These grants are part of the European Commission's broader EUR 420 million investment in digital infrastructure, of which EUR 142 million is allocated to submarine cable projects.

4. PLDT Completes Deployment of Apricot Cable System Landing Stations in the Philippines

Philippines operator PLDT has completed the cable laying for the branches of the Apricot cable system in Baler in Aurora and Digos in Davao. PLDT, on March 12, said the Apricot cable will increase its international capacity by as much as 33 percent to more than 140 Tbps.

According to the operator, the Apricot cable system connects Singapore to Japan with branches to the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Guam, making it suited as an Intra-Asia Hub point for OTTs, and complements with other intra-Asia and transpacific submarine systems.

"Aside from supporting international data traffic, the Apricot cable system's route also provides resiliency to PLDT's domestic network between Luzon and Mindanao," the Chief Operating Officer at PLDT added.

Apricot was first announced in August 2021 with the aim of helping to meet the growing demand for 4G, 5G, and broadband access in the region. The Apricot consortium comprises NTT, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), PLDT, Google, and Meta.

PLDT has invested USD 80 million in the 12,000-kilometer long Apricot cable system, connecting the Philippines to Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan and Guam.

5. Keppel Acquires Subsea Firm Global Marine Group

Private equity firm J F Lehman and Company (JFLCO) has sold subsea firm Global Marine Group (GMG) to Keppel Infrastructure Fund (KIF). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. KIF has acquired a 100 percent stake in the cable laying and repair company.

Headquartered in the UK, Global Marine operates a fleet of six vessels providing mission-critical maintenance and installation services for the global subsea fibre optic cable networks.

GMG has "a strong track record" of contract renewals, having developed trusted long-term relationships with top tier customers including telcos, hyperscalers and global equipment suppliers, according to Keppel.

CEO of Fund Management and Chief Investment Officer of Keppel, said, "We are excited to complete this investment in GMG. It is a rare and unique opportunity to acquire a world-leading provider of subsea cable maintenance and installation services. This investment builds on Keppel's digital infrastructure strategy which includes the Bifrost Cable System, and now, GMG."

"With a substantial proportion of GMG's business secured by long-term contracts with huge growth potential, especially in Asia, we are poised to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to our investors," the CEO added.