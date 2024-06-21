Nexfibre Commences Fibre Broadband Build in Canterbury With Virgin Media O2

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Over 13,000 Premises to Benefit from High-Speed Broadband and TV Stream Services.

Highlights

  • Nexfibre targets 5 million premises by 2026.
  • Symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps with XGS-PON technology.
  • Virgin Media O2 offers next-gen gigabit broadband and TV streaming.

Follow Us

Nexfibre Commences Fibre Broadband Build in Canterbury With Virgin Media O2
UK wholesale full-fibre network operator Nexfibre, in partnership with its build partner and anchor tenant Virgin Media O2, has commenced construction to connect over 13,000 premises in Canterbury to its full-fibre network. The company recently announced it has reached 1 million premises, part of its overall goal of reaching 5 million premises by 2026. Nexfibre plans to deliver a nationwide ultrafast broadband rollout by 2030.

Also Read: Nexfibre Reaches One Million UK Premises Passed Milestone




XGS-PON Technology

Nexfibre said its full-fibre broadband is powered by the latest XGS-PON technology, capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps. With this, more customers in Canterbury and the wider Kent area will be able to access high-speed broadband and TV Stream services via Virgin Media O2.

Rajiv Datta, CEO of Nexfibre, said: "We are committed to delivering high-quality full-fibre connectivity to communities and businesses across the UK, including here in Canterbury. By boosting access to broadband, we are enabling access to the tools needed to participate and thrive in a modern, digital society and stoking growth in the local economy."

Also Read: Nexfibre to Connect Over 30,000 Premises in Sedgefield in 2024

Enhanced Services by Virgin Media O2

Julie Agnew, Managing Director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: "More than 13,000 homes and businesses in Canterbury will soon be able to feel the benefit of Virgin Media's services, with packages that include everything from next-generation gigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services."

"These ultra-reliable full-fibre to the home broadband connections come with speeds up to 28 times faster than the local average," Julie Agnew added.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Vodafone UK selling stake in Indus towers to clear European vendors dues. It is not going to help Vi in…

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

Faraz :

Their 4G on 2100Mhz on 10Mhz is not that great that is why they have less than 1 million 4G…

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi only hope is on priority circle(7 priority circles). If they focus 4G coverage in these circles(wherever load is higher,…

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

TheAndroidFreak :

For Wifi, atleast in cities, 100-200Mbps should be norm at 500-700INR. Above that, it's crime.

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

TheAndroidFreak :

Those who have not upgraded to 5G handset will use Vi 4G+ if they are in their priority circles. Many…

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments