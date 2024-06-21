Nexfibre Commences Fibre Broadband Build in Canterbury With Virgin Media O2



UK wholesale full-fibre network operator Nexfibre, in partnership with its build partner and anchor tenant Virgin Media O2, has commenced construction to connect over 13,000 premises in Canterbury to its full-fibre network. The company recently announced it has reached 1 million premises, part of its overall goal of reaching 5 million premises by 2026. Nexfibre plans to deliver a nationwide ultrafast broadband rollout by 2030.

XGS-PON Technology

Nexfibre said its full-fibre broadband is powered by the latest XGS-PON technology, capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps. With this, more customers in Canterbury and the wider Kent area will be able to access high-speed broadband and TV Stream services via Virgin Media O2.

Rajiv Datta, CEO of Nexfibre, said: "We are committed to delivering high-quality full-fibre connectivity to communities and businesses across the UK, including here in Canterbury. By boosting access to broadband, we are enabling access to the tools needed to participate and thrive in a modern, digital society and stoking growth in the local economy."

Enhanced Services by Virgin Media O2

Julie Agnew, Managing Director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: "More than 13,000 homes and businesses in Canterbury will soon be able to feel the benefit of Virgin Media's services, with packages that include everything from next-generation gigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services."

"These ultra-reliable full-fibre to the home broadband connections come with speeds up to 28 times faster than the local average," Julie Agnew added.