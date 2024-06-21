Breaking: Bharti Airtel Brings a Rs 9 Plan with Unlimited Data

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel's Rs 9 plan comes with unlimited data, yes, but only for one hour.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second largest telecom operator, has brought a new prepaid plan for Rs 9.
  • The speciality of this plan is that it comes for Rs 9 and will offer unlimited data.
  • The plan is a data voucher and won't give you service validity.

Bharti Airtel, India's second largest telecom operator, has brought a new prepaid plan for Rs 9. The speciality of this plan is that it comes for Rs 9 and will offer unlimited data. The plan is a data voucher and won't give you service validity. However, unlimited data doesn't sound too bad right? Well, the devil is in the details. We will explain all the details of this plan to you below.




Airtel Rs 9 Plan, What Does it Bring to the Table?

Bharti Airtel's Rs 9 plan comes with unlimited data, yes, but only for one hour. While it may not suit everyone, some people will appreciate this offer. However, note that there's an FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 10GB. Thus, you will get 10GB of high-speed data, after that, the speed will reduce to 64 Kbps.

Thus, if you have to download something big in size and need a data boost just for a short duration, this plan can be a great tool. At present, if you want up to 10GB of data from any service provider, you will have to spend close to Rs 100 for that. But this plan will give it to you for Rs 9 only. The only catch is, that it is available for one hour only.

If you purchase two of these vouchers, you spend Rs 18, but get 20GB of data. Here, each GB of data is less than Re 1 for you, so a great deal for the customers. The plan is now available for customers to recharge with on the website of Airtel as well as the mobile app.

Bharti Airtel has silently added a series of prepaid plans to its portfolio. Some of the recently added plans include the Rs 279 plan and the Rs 395 plan.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

