Virgin Media O2 Brings Gigabit Broadband to 25,000 More Homes in Lowestoft



British telecommunications provider Virgin Media O2 has expanded its gigabit broadband services to an additional 25,000 homes and businesses in Lowestoft. Customers can now access the Gig2 broadband service, which offers speeds up to 2 Gbps — 36 times faster than the local average.

Network Expansion to Lowestoft

The network expansion, completed by nexfibre, is part of a GBP 4.5 billion investment to deliver high-speed fibre to 5 million UK homes by 2026. Virgin Media O2 said it is leveraging this network to provide broadband and TV services locally.

Virgin Media O2 said, "Twenty-five thousand more homes in Lowestoft can now feel the benefit of Virgin Media’s services – with packages that include everything from next-generation multi-gigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services."

nexfibre added, "nexfibre's multi-million-pound investment in Lowestoft will enable thousands of households and businesses to access the benefits of full-fibre broadband."

Fibre-to-the-Home Technology

Virgin Media O2 is also upgrading its entire network to full fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) technology. Its mobile network covers 99 percent of the UK with 4G and is expanding 5G services.

Backed by InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica, nexfibre aims to extend its fibre rollout to an additional 2 million homes, potentially covering up to 23 million premises or 80 percent of the UK by the late 2020s, with Virgin Media O2 as the primary service provider.