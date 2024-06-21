Globe Enhances Network Capacity With 116 New Cell Sites in Q1

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Expansion Aims to Boost Broadband and Mobile Connectivity Across the Philippines.

Highlights

  • Globe Telecom adds 116 new cell sites and upgrades 812 mobile sites to LTE in Q1.
  • 19,544 new fiber-to-the-home lines deployed to maximise existing fiber resources.
  • Expansion targets underserved prepaid fiber market with reliable broadband services.

Philippines telecommunications provider Globe Telecom has enhanced its network reach and capacity by adding 116 new cell sites and upgrading 812 mobile sites to LTE in the first quarter of this year. Globe also deployed 19,544 new fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines, focusing on maximising existing fiber resources amid reduced capital expenditures (CapEx), the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Globe Telecom Expands 5G Network and Pilots Sustainable Solutions in Philippines




Network Expansion and Upgrades

By leveraging its current fiber resources, Globe aims to serve the underserved prepaid fiber market, ensuring broader access to reliable and high-quality broadband services, the company said.

Globe emphasised the expansion efforts, saying, "Our plan supplements investments we've made in the last 3-4 years. We remain focused on improving service consistency and availability to deliver a good customer experience and support traffic across regions and territories."

Also Read: Globe Expands Network Across Philippines With Over 1,200 Cell Sites in 2023

Focus on the Underserved Market

Globe said it continues to invest in network infrastructure to support digital activities. This aligns with its mission to empower individuals and businesses through innovative digital solutions, the company added.

The expansion and upgrades will improve mobile and broadband connectivity across the Philippines, addressing the needs of both urban and rural areas.

