Deutsche Telekom Expands Mobile Network at 651 New Locations and 5G Rollout

Telekom said this initiative includes the construction of 87 new locations capable of delivering both 4G and 5G frequencies.

Highlights

  • 11,900 5G antennas now operational across Germany.
  • Download speeds up to 1 Gbps available on 3.6 GHz band.
  • Deutsche Telekom aims to achieve 99 percent 5G coverage by end of 2025.

German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom has announced the expansion of mobile coverage at 651 sites in the past four weeks, up to June 18, 2024. Telekom said this initiative includes the construction of 87 new locations capable of delivering both 4G and 5G frequencies. Additionally, the company has increased capacity at 564 existing sites, with 69 now transmitting 5G for the first time, Telekom said in a statement this week.

Network Expansion and Speed

On the 3.6 GHz frequency band, Deutsche Telekom now operates approximately 11,900 5G antennas, providing coverage across over 900 cities and municipalities. Users can experience download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, significantly enhancing connectivity across Germany.

Deutsche Telekom highlighted that more than 96 percent of households can access its 5G network, while 99 percent have access to 4G services. Looking ahead, Telekom aims to achieve 99 percent population coverage with 5G by the end of 2025.

"We continue to accelerate the expansion of mobile communications," said Telekom Deutschland. "More than 96 percent of the population can already use Telekom's 5G network, and by the end of 2025, we aim to reach 99 percent."

Deutsche Telekom Expands Stake in T-Mobile US

Earlier in June, Deutsche Telekom acquired an additional 6.7 million shares of its subsidiary T-Mobile US (TM US) by exercising call options held with SoftBank, as agreed in June 2020.

