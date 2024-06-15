Deutsche Telekom Launches 5G mmWave for Industrial Use in Germany

First Commercial Deployment of 26 GHz 5G Frequencies for Enhanced Industrial Connectivity.

Highlights

  • Successful collaboration with Ger4tech Mechatronik Center and Telit Cinterion.
  • Autonomous machines networked at Werner-von-Siemens Centre.
  • Infrastructure powered by Ericsson for standalone campus network.

Deutsche Telekom Launches 5G mmWave for Industrial Use
Deutsche Telekom has started using 5G frequencies in the millimeter wave (mmWave) range at 26 GHz for the first time to provide services for industrial use cases and is now commercially offering them to industrial customers. This follows a successful trial of mmWave 5G frequencies, Deutsche Telekom said Thursday.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Launches Private 5G Network for RTL Deutschland




Successful Trial and Collaboration Details

In collaboration with Ger4tech Mechatronik Center, the technology was tested at the Werner-von-Siemens Centre for Industry and Science in Berlin, where autonomous industrial machines and robots were networked using a router that supports both 5G standalone at 3.7 GHz and the mmWave spectrum. The 5G mmWave communications are enabled by Telit Cinterion, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider.

Real-Time Data Transmission and Low Latency

The company explained that 5G mmWave can transmit large amounts of data in real-time and can be used for 5G campus networks and applications in manufacturing and autonomous vehicles.

With low latency times of three to four milliseconds RTT (round trip time) and a data rate of over 4 gigabits per second in download and 2 gigabits in upload, mmWave has huge potential in data-intensive applications in the manufacturing industry, Deutsche Telekom said.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom, Mavenir Announce Advancements in 5G SA Network Slicing Service

Implications for Industrial Applications

"It is important for our industrial customers in the age of artificial intelligence to be able to upload data from machines and thus make it available and analysable in real-time," explains Telekom Deutschland.

The 5G standalone campus network of the Werner-von-Siemens Centre operates separately from Telekom's public mobile network. The entire infrastructure, from the antennas and active system technology to the core network, comes from Ericsson.

