Vi MTV Plans Listed and Explained, Starts at Rs 154 Per Month

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator, is offering three Vi MTV (Movies & TV) plans to customers right now. Vi's MTV service is likely just for the Vi subscribers. It is an OTT (over-the-top) aggregation platform from Vi and currently, three plans are available for users to purchase. The cheapest plan is Rs 154 per month while the most expensive plan is Rs 248 per month. There's no option for a yearly validity plan. Let's take a look at all of these plans.









Vi MTV Plans Explained

Vi MTV Lite is the cheapest plan users can purchase right now. This plan costs Rs 154 per month and comes with 350+ live TV channels and 2GB of free data. It is a mobile-only plan, and will give users access to the following OTT platforms - ZEE5, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, atrangii, Ullu, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films.

Vi MTV Pro is the second plan on the list and it costs Rs 202 per month and comes with 5GB of free data. Users get 350+ live TV channels and can watch the content on TV and mobile. The OTT platforms bundled with this plan are - Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films.

Lastly, there is the Vi MTV Plus, and this one costs Rs 248 per month. This one comes with 6GB of data and 350+ live TV channels. You can watch content on both TV and mobile with this plan. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are - Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, atrangii, Ullu, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films.