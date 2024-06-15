Vi MTV Plans Listed and Explained, Starts at Rs 154 Per Month

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vi MTV Lite is the cheapest plan users can purchase right now. This plan costs Rs 154 per month and comes with 350+ live TV channels and 2GB of free data.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator, is offering three Vi MTV (Movies & TV) plans to customers right now.
  • Vi's MTV service is likely just for the Vi subscribers.
  • It is an OTT (over-the-top) aggregation platform from Vi and currently, three plans are available for users to purchase.

Follow Us

vi mtv plans listed and explained starts

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator, is offering three Vi MTV (Movies & TV) plans to customers right now. Vi's MTV service is likely just for the Vi subscribers. It is an OTT (over-the-top) aggregation platform from Vi and currently, three plans are available for users to purchase. The cheapest plan is Rs 154 per month while the most expensive plan is Rs 248 per month. There's no option for a yearly validity plan. Let's take a look at all of these plans.




Read More - Tata Play Launches Anime Local: New Ad-Free Service for Anime Fans

Vi MTV Plans Explained

Vi MTV Lite is the cheapest plan users can purchase right now. This plan costs Rs 154 per month and comes with 350+ live TV channels and 2GB of free data. It is a mobile-only plan, and will give users access to the following OTT platforms - ZEE5, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, atrangii, Ullu, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films.

Vi MTV Pro is the second plan on the list and it costs Rs 202 per month and comes with 5GB of free data. Users get 350+ live TV channels and can watch the content on TV and mobile. The OTT platforms bundled with this plan are - Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Launches OTT Subscription Bundled Plans With Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV

Lastly, there is the Vi MTV Plus, and this one costs Rs 248 per month. This one comes with 6GB of data and 350+ live TV channels. You can watch content on both TV and mobile with this plan. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are - Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, atrangii, Ullu, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Vi really seem serious this time, With equity conversion, they have reduced debt so much. Now my question is, If…

Vodafone Idea Approves Rs 2,458 Crore Preferential Allotment to Nokia…

TheAndroidFreak :

Many did.

Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell…

TheAndroidFreak :

Not possible.

Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell…

Faraz :

Gujarat has been strong circle for Vi, they might loose 2nd position to Airtel if they don't upgrade network like…

Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell…

Faraz :

Gov first needs to reserve the needed 160 MHz bandwidth for Wi-Fi 7 out of 1200 MHz airwaves available in…

Telcos Demand 6 GHz Airwaves and OTT Players to Share…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments