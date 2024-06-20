Singtel, Deutsche Telekom, E&, SK Telecom, SoftBank Sign JV Agreement for Telco LLM

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Advancing AI Solutions in Telecommunications for Enhanced Customer Interactions and Operational Efficiency.

Highlights

  • Leading telcos unite to develop a groundbreaking Telco Large Language Model.
  • Joint venture aims to revolutionize customer interactions and operational workflows.
  • Demonstrations showcase real-time support for contact centers and infrastructure operations.

Follow Us

Singtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, SK Telecom, SoftBank Sign JV Agreement for Telco LLM
Singtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, SK Telecom, and SoftBank, the founding members of the Global Telco AI Alliance (GTAA), have signed a Joint Venture (JV) agreement at DTW24-Ignite with the aim of co-developing and launching a multilingual Telco Large Language Model (Telco LLM). This follows the GTAA's announcement at MWC Barcelona 2024 to establish a JV for jointly developing multilingual Large Language Models (Telco LLM) tailored for the telecommunications industry, TelecomTalk reported.

Also Read: MWC 2024: Deutsche Telekom, e&, Singtel, SoftBank, SKT Announce JV Plans for LLMs




Objectives and Goals of the Joint Venture

As initially announced, under the terms of the agreement, the JV will involve equal investments from the founding parties to support its initial working capital requirements for developing the Telco LLM. "The Telco LLM aims to help telcos improve their customer interactions via digital assistants and other AI solutions," the joint statement said.

Multilingual Capabilities

The JV will focus on deploying innovative AI applications tailored to the needs of the founding parties in their respective markets, enabling them to reach a global customer base of approximately 1.3 billion across 50 countries. The Telco LLM will be multilingual, including Korean, English, German, Arabic, and Bahasa, among other languages. The launch of the JV is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Showcase of Telco LLM Applications

The founding partners also showcased potential applications of an LLM for telcos, focusing on contact center and infrastructure use cases at the event.

Also Read: SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, e&, and Singtel Launch Global Telco AI Alliance

"The founding parties demonstrated how an AI-enabled LLM can enhance contact center operations by generating real-time references for agents during calls and automatically handling post-call tasks," the official release said. "The partners also illustrated the model's ability to provide answers to infrastructure operators' questions, streamlining their workflows."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

doesnt work on ios

Reliance Jio, OTT, Amazon services Face Major Outage Across India

Milind Somkuwar :

This is the problem with Jio for fiber and mobile networks both On Speedtest, it’s showing speed but while browsing…

Reliance Jio, OTT, Amazon services Face Major Outage Across India

Deepak Kumar Vasudevan :

The user meant this DNS Security service: getintra.org/ intl / en-GB /

Reliance Jio, OTT, Amazon services Face Major Outage Across India

Shivraj Roy :

Guys what is intra?

Reliance Jio, OTT, Amazon services Face Major Outage Across India

Kiran Fernandes :

Cool, will await your update. I hope Intra works well for browsing. Maybe Jio might add the 5G tariff in…

Reliance Jio, OTT, Amazon services Face Major Outage Across India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments