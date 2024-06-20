Singtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, SK Telecom, SoftBank Sign JV Agreement for Telco LLM



Singtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, SK Telecom, and SoftBank, the founding members of the Global Telco AI Alliance (GTAA), have signed a Joint Venture (JV) agreement at DTW24-Ignite with the aim of co-developing and launching a multilingual Telco Large Language Model (Telco LLM). This follows the GTAA's announcement at MWC Barcelona 2024 to establish a JV for jointly developing multilingual Large Language Models (Telco LLM) tailored for the telecommunications industry, TelecomTalk reported.

Objectives and Goals of the Joint Venture

As initially announced, under the terms of the agreement, the JV will involve equal investments from the founding parties to support its initial working capital requirements for developing the Telco LLM. "The Telco LLM aims to help telcos improve their customer interactions via digital assistants and other AI solutions," the joint statement said.

Multilingual Capabilities

The JV will focus on deploying innovative AI applications tailored to the needs of the founding parties in their respective markets, enabling them to reach a global customer base of approximately 1.3 billion across 50 countries. The Telco LLM will be multilingual, including Korean, English, German, Arabic, and Bahasa, among other languages. The launch of the JV is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Showcase of Telco LLM Applications

The founding partners also showcased potential applications of an LLM for telcos, focusing on contact center and infrastructure use cases at the event.

"The founding parties demonstrated how an AI-enabled LLM can enhance contact center operations by generating real-time references for agents during calls and automatically handling post-call tasks," the official release said. "The partners also illustrated the model's ability to provide answers to infrastructure operators' questions, streamlining their workflows."