Exolaunch Partners With Sateliot to Launch 5G IoT Satellites

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This collaboration, which includes launch and deployment services, is the first between the two companies, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Highlights

  • Sateliot operates within the 3GPP Standard framework for seamless IoT connectivity.
  • Four new Sateliot satellites to launch on SpaceX Transporter-11 in mid-2024.
  • Sateliot aims to establish a 250-satellite constellation for global 5G NB-IoT connectivity.

Satellite deployment services company Exolaunch has announced a new partnership with Spain's Sateliot, the company behind the first low Earth orbit (LEO) 5G NB-IoT satellite constellation. This collaboration, which includes launch and deployment services, is the first between the two companies, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Also Read: Sateliot Secures EUR 6 Million Funding From Banco Santander




Sateliot’s Operational Framework

Sateliot, based in Barcelona and San Diego, operates within the 3GPP Standard framework, set by companies such as Apple, Sony, and Samsung, among others. This allows Sateliot to offer satellite-based connectivity for current narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) devices at costs similar to terrestrial networks, expanding IoT access to previously unreachable regions, the company said.

Satellite Deployments

Under this agreement, Sateliot will deploy four additional satellites - Sateliot_1, Sateliot_2, Sateliot_3, and Sateliot_4 - using Exolaunch's services. These 6U satellites are scheduled for launch on the SpaceX Transporter-11 Rideshare mission in mid-2024. Exolaunch will provide its EXOpod Nova satellite separation system for deployment.

"Partnering with Exolaunch marks a significant milestone for Sateliot as we continue our mission to revolutionise 5G IoT connectivity from space," remarked Jaume Sanpera, chief executive officer at Sateliot.

"We are delighted to welcome Sateliot as our newest customer and partner," said Pablo Lobo, mission manager at Exolaunch.

Also Read: Sateliot Confirms Launch of Four 5G-IoT Satellites With SpaceX

Global Satellite Constellation

Sateliot confirmed the launch of four satellites aboard SpaceX's Transporter-11 mission in June 2024, TelecomTalk reported. The satellites will be carried by a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, marking the start of Satelio''s commercial operations.

Sateliot is building a constellation of 250 satellites to enable 5G NB-IoT connectivity from space, providing connectivity solutions globally.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

