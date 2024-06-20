Bharti Airtel Value Validity Packs Under Rs 500

Bharti Airtel has several value validity prepaid packs under Rs 500 now. Some plans were announced newly also. This has bolstered the prepaid portfolio of Airtel for consumers who are looking to spend a little less on validity. The newly launched plans cost Rs 279 and Rs 395. The Rs 395 plan was first introduced with 56 days validity, but then, Airtel increased it to 70 days silently. This move was likely to compete with Jio's similar offering, which comes with 84 days of service validity. Let's take a look at the validity plans from Airtel under Rs 500.









Bharti Airtel Value Validity Plans

The Airtel value validity plans are Rs 155, Rs 179, Rs 199, Rs 279, Rs 395, and Rs 455. With the Rs 155 plan, users get 24 days of service validity with 1GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. The Rs 179 plan offers 28 days of validity, 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. Then there's the Rs 199 plan which comes with 3GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calling for 30 days.

Then there's the Rs 279 plan, which was added recently. This plan comes with 45 days of service validity and 2GB data along with 600 SMS. There's also unlimited voice calling include.

The Rs 395 plan comes with 6GB of data, 70 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, and 600 SMS. Then, lastly, there's a Rs 455 plan, which comes with 6GB of data, unlimited voice calling, 900 SMS, and 84 days of service validity.

All of these plans also come with basic Airtel Thanks benefits. These plans are suitable for consumers who don't have much mobile data consumption, and only want to keep their SIM active for mostly voice calling and SMS benefits. Airtel also offers data vouchers in case if you want to consume data.