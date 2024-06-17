Airtel is Offering Amazon Prime for 56 Days with 168GB of Data

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is offering customers an Amazon Prime subscription for 56 days at no additional cost with two of its prepaid plans. However, right now, we will focus on only one of these plans as it comes with 56 days of service validity and also bundles plenty of data for the customers. Not just regular data, users also get unlimited 5G data offers from Airtel with this plan. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 699 and is a regular prepaid service validity recharge. Let's take a look at its details to understand the benefits.









Bharti Airtel Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 699 prepaid plan is not a new offering from the company. The plan offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 56 days. The additional benefits of this plan are Amazon Prime membership, unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

This plan is available for customers throughout the country. The Amazon Prime subscription for a month will cost users Rs 299. So, if you are looking for an Amazon Prime subscription for short-term access, this plan can also be a good option to recharge with.

The fact that it offers unlimited 5G data sweetens the deal further. Note that to claim the unlimited 5G data offer, Airtel users have to go to the Airtel Thanks app and then tap on the Claim 5G offer banner. Every time you recharge with a new plan, you will have to claim this offer separately. It doesn't automatically get activated, which is unfortunate for the customers as sometimes they have a tendency to forget to activate the offer.

This plan can be recharged from the Airtel Thanks app or through Airtel's website or any other third-party recharging or payments platform.