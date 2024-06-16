Vantage Data Centers Completes USD 9.2 Billion Equity Investment Raise

Reported by Srikapardhi

Total of USD 11 billion raised over past nine months to drive USD 30 billion in data center development.

Highlights

  • Capital raise significantly oversubscribed, increased by USD 2.8 billion.
  • Vantage owns or controls more than 25 sites with over three gigawatts capacity.
  • Primary proceeds to fund growth in North America and EMEA, supporting cloud and AI demand.

Vantage Data Centers Completes USD 9.2 Billion Equity Investment Raise
Vantage Data Centers has completed a USD 9.2 billion equity investment led by existing investors DigitalBridge and Silver Lake. The company said the capital raise was significantly oversubscribed with participation from multiple global investors and was upsized by USD 2.8 billion from the USD 6.4 billion announced earlier this year. This brings the completed investment to USD 9.2 billion, Vantage said in a statement.

Also Read: Vantage Data Centers Secured EUR 750 Million Financing for EMEA Expansion




Combined Investments

Together with the EUR 1.5 billion investment by Australian Super announced in September 2023, aggregate new investment in Vantage over the past nine months totals approximately USD 11 billion, of which more than EUR 7 billion is primary equity, the company said.

Expanding Global Footprint

According to Vantage, primary proceeds will be used to fund Vantage's growth across North America and EMEA, accelerating and extending the company's capabilities to partner with global hyperscalers in meeting unprecedented cloud and AI demand.

Also Read: Vantage Data Centers Raises USD 1.35 Billion in Securitised Notes

Vantage currently owns or controls more than 25 sites in North America and EMEA, with a total expected capacity of over three gigawatts. The investment is expected to drive an additional USD 30 billion in development.

Vantage will continue its development of next-generation data centers, including energy-efficient and sustainable designs purpose-built for AI and large-scale cloud deployments, the official release said.

Vantage develops and operates data centers across five continents: North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

