TRAI Clarifies: No Charges for Multiple SIMs in Proposed Numbering Plan



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a clarification amidst misleading media reports regarding its recent consultation paper on the revision of the National Numbering Plan (NNP). Contrary to recent claims in some media outlets, TRAI has categorically denied any proposal to impose fees on mobile or landline numbers, or charges for holding multiple SIMs or numbering resources. The authority asserts that such speculation is baseless and aims to clarify any misinformation circulating among the public.

Also Read: TRAI Issues Consultation Paper on Revision of National Numbering Plan









TRAI's Clarification

"Some media houses (print, electronic, and social media) have reported that TRAI has proposed introducing fees for mobile and landline numbers, aiming to ensure the efficient allocation and use of these 'finite resources.' The speculation that TRAI intends to impose charges on customers for holding multiple SIMs or numbering resources is unequivocally false," the telecom regulator said in an official statement.

National Numbering Plan Revision

TRAI's consultation paper titled "Revision of National Numbering Plan," released on June 6, 2024, aims to enhance the management and utilisation of Telecommunication Identifier (TI) resources in India. This initiative follows a request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) dated September 29, 2022, seeking recommendations from TRAI on the revised National Numbering Plan to undertake efficient management and judicious utilisation of numbering resources in the country.

In its latest statement, TRAI said it has consistently advocated for minimum regulatory intervention, promoting forbearance and self-regulation of market forces. "We unequivocally repudiate and emphatically condemn any spurious conjectures that perpetuate the circulation of misleading information concerning the consultation paper at hand," it said.

Also Read: TRAI Advocates Both Passive and Active Infrastructure Sharing in Telecom

The final recommendations stemming from this consultation will be presented to the DoT after a thorough analysis of stakeholder inputs and international best practices. TRAI reaffirms its dedication to fostering an efficient and equitable telecommunications environment for all stakeholders.

The DoT is the sole custodian of TI resources in India and oversees their allocation for both landline and mobile networks in line with the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) global standards.