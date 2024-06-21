Starlink Mini, Now Carry Internet in Your Bagpack

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Starlink Mini is priced at $599 and it weighs just 3 pounds. It is available only in select areas of the US currently and is in the trial phase for the company. The Standard Kit is available for $499 while the Mini dish is available for $599.

Highlights

  • SpaceX-owned satellite broadband company Starlink has announced Starlink Mini.
  • It is the smallest portable version of a Starlink connection that you can easily carry on your backpack.
  • The Starlink Mini can also be a low-cost option for a good backup internet connection if someone's landline goes out. 

Follow Us

starlink mini now carry internet in bagpack

SpaceX-owned satellite broadband company Starlink has announced Starlink Mini. It is the smallest portable version of a Starlink connection that you can easily carry on your backpack. It can still enable high-speed internet access for customers and takes very little time to be set up. The Starlink Mini can also be a low-cost option for a good backup internet connection if someone's landline goes out.




Read More - Starlink Now Available in 100 Countries after Reaching Sierra Leone

The Starlink Mini is priced at $599 and it weighs just 3 pounds. It is available only in select areas of the US currently and is in the trial phase for the company. The Standard Kit is available for $499 while the Mini dish is available for $599. In the future, the cost of the product may be reduced significantly to around $299. Elon Musk had said that Starlink Mini will be available at half the price of a standard kit, while that is not the scenario right now, during a larger rollout of the service, that may happen.

The Mini Roam plan offered to the customers with this Mini dish is priced at $30 per month. Users get up to 100 Mbps speed, which is more than enough to stream videos in 4K and connect multiple devices. The Starlink Mini supports Wi-Fi 5 and has a built-in Wi-Fi router. Currently, this connection is only offered on an invite basis, and the Mini Roam service will be added to Starlink's regular customer plan for $30 per month.

Read More - Starlink Could Soon Get License to Serve in India: Report

The $30 plan will offer users 50GB of data, and any extra GB of data on top of it will cost $1. Also, the user will have to continue their residential connection in order to use this. Once the service is rolled out to everyone in the US and other countries, Starlink may lower the cost of the kit and also offer more plans.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

vi simply has the best data plans in 4g ,they have this 24rs plan which gives actually unlimited data

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Brings a Rs 9 Plan with Unlimited…

Faraz :

It's strange that Vi officially gave this statement before spectrum auction. As only in U.P West and W.B, their L900…

Vodafone Idea Commits to Enhancing Network in Uttar Pradesh and…

Faraz :

Vodafone UK selling stake in Indus towers to clear European vendors dues. It is not going to help Vi in…

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

Faraz :

Their 4G on 2100Mhz on 10Mhz is not that great that is why they have less than 1 million 4G…

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi only hope is on priority circle(7 priority circles). If they focus 4G coverage in these circles(wherever load is higher,…

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments