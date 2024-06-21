Starlink Mini, Now Carry Internet in Your Bagpack

SpaceX-owned satellite broadband company Starlink has announced Starlink Mini. It is the smallest portable version of a Starlink connection that you can easily carry on your backpack. It can still enable high-speed internet access for customers and takes very little time to be set up. The Starlink Mini can also be a low-cost option for a good backup internet connection if someone's landline goes out.









Read More - Starlink Now Available in 100 Countries after Reaching Sierra Leone

The Starlink Mini is priced at $599 and it weighs just 3 pounds. It is available only in select areas of the US currently and is in the trial phase for the company. The Standard Kit is available for $499 while the Mini dish is available for $599. In the future, the cost of the product may be reduced significantly to around $299. Elon Musk had said that Starlink Mini will be available at half the price of a standard kit, while that is not the scenario right now, during a larger rollout of the service, that may happen.

The Mini Roam plan offered to the customers with this Mini dish is priced at $30 per month. Users get up to 100 Mbps speed, which is more than enough to stream videos in 4K and connect multiple devices. The Starlink Mini supports Wi-Fi 5 and has a built-in Wi-Fi router. Currently, this connection is only offered on an invite basis, and the Mini Roam service will be added to Starlink's regular customer plan for $30 per month.

Read More - Starlink Could Soon Get License to Serve in India: Report

The $30 plan will offer users 50GB of data, and any extra GB of data on top of it will cost $1. Also, the user will have to continue their residential connection in order to use this. Once the service is rolled out to everyone in the US and other countries, Starlink may lower the cost of the kit and also offer more plans.