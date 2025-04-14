starlink gets license to operate in somalia

Starlink, one of the largest satellite communication (satcom) services providers in the world, has now received the license to operate in Somalia. Starlink has been expanding its presence in Africa, and Somalia is its latest addition to the list of countries. The development was announced by Elon Musk via a social media post on X. This will boost the connectivity infrastructure in the country. With Starlink, both consumers and businesses will benefit in Somalia.









No further details were shared by Musk. In fact, only a few days back, Bangladesh government confirmed that Starlink has been granted approvals to operate in Bangaldesh too. This makes Starlink's presence globally deeper and places the company as one of the key enablers of digital economy. Starlink is also eyeing to tap into the Indian market.

Indian telecom operators have already announced a partnership with Starlink. Jio and Airtel have said that they will distribute the services of Starlink from their retail stores in the country. Starlink will cover the dark network zones with high-speed internet access. It will solve the problems of many businesses and customers who can't get internet access because of fiber's absence in their area.

Starlink has presence in more than 100 countries globally. The company is expanding pretty fast to new regions as well. While Starlink is more expensive than fiber, in developed countries the company can partner with the government to spread its services at subsidised costs. With internet connectivity, any country's economy will only boost as transaction of trade and services becomes easier.

In India, Starlink is expected to launch in 2025. The launch could be delayed, however, if the government doesn't give clarity on spectrum allocation for satcom companies.