Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has silently added a new Rs 279 prepaid plan to its list of offerings. The plan is now visible on the website and the mobile app of Airtel. This is a peculiar plan, as it gives validity at a lower cost, but strips away other kinds of benefits. This is truly the plan from an older era, and we are seeing more such plans from Airtel now. The telco launched the Rs 395 plan with 70 days of validity, and now this Rs 279 plan with 45 days of validity. Airtel is giving users validity at a lower cost, but isn't giving much data on it, and wants users to recharge with data vouchers if they want to consume more data.









Bharti Airtel Rs 279 Plan Details

Bharti Airtel's Rs 279 plan comes with 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 600 SMS in total for 45 days. The average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 6.2, which is not expensive at all. However, if you exhaust 2GB of data, then you will have to continuously spend more to get data vouchers from Airtel which start at Rs 19 for 1 day.

Airtel also bundles Airtel Thanks benefits such as Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. This is a great plan for someone who doesn't have much use of data and just wants to keep their SIM active at a low cost. Since there is unlimited voice calling, the calling benefit will always be a helpful thing at the end of the day.

You can recharge with this plan starting now. Airtel wants to hike tariffs, and while this is not a direct tariff hike, it suggests that Airtel is experimenting with its offerings to earn maximum out of its users.