Telenor Group Expands Collaboration With AWS to Strengthen Sovereign Cloud Capabilities

Reported by Srikapardhi

Investing 100 Million NOK to Cater to Norwegian Enterprise Customers' Sovereignty and Security Needs.

Highlights

  • Telenor to invest 100 million NOK in the first year.
  • Skygard data centers in Norway to enhance cloud capabilities.
  • Expansion plans include Telenor Sweden and Finland.

Telenor Group announced that it will expand its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance its sovereign cloud capabilities. This collaboration will utilise AWS's sovereign-by-design technology and leverage Telenor's upcoming state-of-the-art data centers, Skygard, in Norway, Telenor said in a statement.

Also Read: Telenor Establishes New Cybersecurity Company Amid Rising Cyberattacks




Investment and Infrastructure Development

In the first year of collaboration, Telenor plans to invest approximately 100 million NOK to enhance its sovereign cloud posture through AWS and Skygard's data centers. This initiative is designed to cater to the specific sovereignty and security needs of Norwegian enterprise customers.

AWS Technology for Internal Workloads

"Telenor and AWS will collaborate to offer solutions to Norwegian enterprise customers, helping to address their key sovereignty and security requirements. Telenor will explore leveraging the same sovereign-by-design AWS infrastructure to host its internal workloads in compliance with Norwegian regulatory requirements," the official release said.

Also Read: Telenor Norway Brings Mobile Coverage to World’s Northernmost Settlement

Regional Expansion and Modernisation

As the only Nordic telco in the region, Telenor will accelerate the modernisation of the telecommunications industry by further scaling its cloud footprint in Telenor Sweden, using cloud technologies from AWS. Telenor said it will also expand the collaboration to Finland.

Also Read: Telenor Launches Base Station at Norwegian Polar Institute in Antarctica

"Telenor is strengthening its collaboration with AWS to power our next wave of growth and innovation," said Telenor. "Building on our sovereign cloud posture, Telenor will unlock new opportunities to drive value for our customers and wider society."

