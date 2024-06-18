Tele2 Estonia Launches IPv6 in Mobile Network



Tele2 Estonia has announced the commencement of IPv6 protocol usage across its mobile network for devices that support the technology. The company initiated the protocol's deployment on May 14. With the introduction of IPv6, Tele2 Estonia reported that approximately 20 percent of its network traffic now operates under this new standard.

IPv6 in Tele2 Estonia Mobile Network

According to Tele2, the rollout of IPv6 represents an important step towards the future, offering enhanced network efficiency, security, and user experience.

"This innovation exemplifies our commitment to advancing technology in support of the increasing number of devices and internet users. IPv6 promises a vastly improved user experience," Tele2 added.

Benefits of IPv6 Over IPv4

IPv6, designed to replace IPv4, brings several advantages such as streamlined communication between devices and servers. It eliminates the need for traditional practices like Network Address Translation (NAT) and port forwarding, simplifying network operations and enhancing security measures.

Future Prospects and Continued Growth

Tele2 further commented on the successful first month of IPv6 implementation in its network, noting initial challenges with geolocation applications that have since been resolved. The company continues to observe daily growth in data sessions over the IPv6 protocol.

Tele2 Estonia also highlighted that its fixed connection services have supported IPv6 since its launch in the market.