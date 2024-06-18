Reliance Jio Faces Major Outage Across India

Reported by Kripa B 0

JioFiber and Mobile Internet Affected as Outage Causes Nationwide Disruption.

Highlights

  • Nationwide outage affects Reliance Jio services, impacting JioFiber and mobile internet.
  • Users express frustration on social media over network disruptions.
  • Reliance Jio yet to provide an official statement on the outage's cause.

Reliance Jio is reportedly facing a major service outage across India as its services have gone down. Users nationwide have complained about being unable to use the Jio network, affecting access to key internet applications across the country. According to data from Downdetector, a significant 57 percent of the complaints are related to issues with JioFiber for internet connectivity.

Also Read: Jio Smart EV Charger JioEV Aries Gets Listed on Amazon




Jio Network Down Across India

Meanwhile, 36 percent of the reported problems are disruptions in mobile internet service, and 6 percent of users are experiencing difficulties with mobile networks. The root cause of the outage remains unclear at the time of writing, and Reliance Jio has yet to issue an official statement addressing the situation.

User Complaints on Social Media

Affected users took to social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration over the Reliance Jio outage. One user on X commented, "Is it just me or is the Jio network actually down?"

Another user posted: "What's up with Jio Fiber right now? Some sites are working and some aren't."

Yet another user shared: "Yes, it's true. I wasn't able to use Twitter from 1:40 PM until almost 5:00 in the evening. And yes, I use Jio Fiber."

Awaiting Official Statement

This is a developing story, and it will be updated if there are any official updates from Reliance Jio.

