India Emerges as Hyperscaler Hotspot with Rapid Data Centre Expansion: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

With over USD 6.5 billion in investments and a surge in capacity, India is emerging as a global data centre hub.

Highlights

  • The market is now valued at USD 10 billion, with USD 1.2 billion in revenue in 2024.
  • Data centre capacity has grown from 590 MW in 2019 to over 1.4 GW in 2024.
  • Increased demand is driven by AI adoption, mobile data growth, and digital transformation.

Follow Us

India Emerges as Hyperscaler Hotspot with Rapid Data Centre Expansion: Report
India has become a key destination for hyperscalers, with major land acquisitions in cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai to support large-scale data centres, Devi Shankar, Executive Director – Capital Markets at Anarock Capital, told IANS on Wednesday.

Also Read: Exclusive: Nxtra by Airtel Says Capacity Expansion Is Driven by Customer Needs, Not Competition




Massive Land Acquisitions and Investments

Over the past few years, around 440 acres have been acquired for hyperscaler development, as global cloud providers and domestic firms race to expand their high-capacity infrastructure. The country's data centre industry has attracted USD 6.5 billion in investments over the last decade and is now valued at USD 10 billion, with revenue reaching USD 1.2 billion in 2024.

India's data centre capacity has surged from 590 MW in 2019 to over 1.4 GW in 2024, fuelled by increasing internet penetration, rising mobile data consumption, and the growing adoption of AI-driven applications that demand vast computational resources.

"Over the past seven years, various policy measures have encouraged investment in digital infrastructure, making India a preferred destination for data centre expansion" Shankar was quoted as saying in the report. She added that the country leads globally in average mobile data traffic per smartphone, further driving demand for high-grade data centres.

AI and Digital Transformation Accelerate Expansion

"The country's digital transformation is a direct indicator of future data centre requirements," Shankar reportedly said, adding that the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has further intensified the demand for data storage and processing power.

"As a result, several global technology giants are opting for the 'own-and-operate' model, ensuring better control over infrastructure and operational efficiency," she explained, per the report.

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel Boosts Renewable Energy Use by 41 Percent

Sustainability and Green Data Centres

Domestic players are also striving to remain competitive by focusing on sustainability and energy efficiency, shifting towards green data centres powered by renewable energy.

India's growing digital participation and technological advancements indicate that the demand for data centres will only continue to rise.

"As hyperscalers establish a stronger foothold in the country, the data centre landscape is set for an era of unprecedented growth and transformation," she noted, the report said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi 4G near Khopoli in extreme rural area. One side mountain. One side open space. No Jio and No Airtel.…

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 5,985 Crores Towards High-Cost Spectrum Liabilities

TheAndroidFreak :

I have no idea. iPhones have one generation behind in modems.

Vi Rs 649 and Rs 979 4G Plans with Unlimited…

TheAndroidFreak :

There is no coverage of Airtel(in some parts Jio as well) in Atpadi, Mohol, Mangalwedha. Rural areas. You have to…

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 5,985 Crores Towards High-Cost Spectrum Liabilities

TheAndroidFreak :

Because they did in 2018. And they invested same money in networks that time. Vi announced merger that time. And…

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 5,985 Crores Towards High-Cost Spectrum Liabilities

Viren :

Fibre broadband is always reliable than Air Fibre. If available than prefer fibre broadband...You will get low ping and consistent…

AirFiber is Just Repackaged 5G, Says Excitel CEO: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments