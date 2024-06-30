JioFiber is Offering 390 Days Plan under Rs 5000

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

JioFiber, the FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) arm of Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering customers a 390-day connection for under Rs 5000. This is a great deal for anyone who is looking to get a fiber broadband connection without burning their pockets. For the unaware, JioFiber offers 30 days of additional service with all of its annual plans. Regardless of the kind of speed you opt for, if you are going for the annual plan from JioFiber, you get 30 days of additional service at no cost. Further, if you go for the 6 months or the semi-annual plan, then you get 15 days of free service from the company.




Let's take a detailed look at the plan that we are talking about here.

Reliance Jio Rs 4788 Plan for 13 Months

You can approximately say that 390 days is 13 months. The Rs 4788 plan comes with 390 days of service. This plan is the entry-level annual plan from JioFiber. With this, users get 30 Mbps of speed. If you want more speed, you can subscribe to higher-priced plans, but they will definitely cost more.

At present, the Rs 4799 plan comes with 390 days of service, offers 30 Mbps of speed (both download and upload), and gives users 3.3TB monthly data.

This plan from JioFiber doesn't offer any OTT (over-the-top) benefits. OTT benefits are offered with plans bundling 150 Mbps speed or more with JioFiber. Reliance Jio has expanded JioFiber in almost all parts of the country, and this has enabled Jio to become the largest FTTH service provider in the country.

Behind Jio is Airtel and then stands BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). You can subscribe to this Jio plan through the company's website or mobile app. You can also reach out to the nearest Jio store from your home to book a connection.

