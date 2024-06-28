Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has announced tariff hikes for its prepaid and postpaid customers. The telco has increased the price of the Rs 179 prepaid plan to Rs 199. Not a major hike, but one that counts and will help the telecom operator in boosting its revenues. A total of 13 prepaid plans and 4 postpaid plans have seen a hike. VIL said in a release that the tariff hike will be implemented on July 3, 2024.









This hike comes right after hikes announced by Jio and Airtel for their respective plans. Take a look at the prepaid and postpaid plans from Vodafone Idea Limited that have undergone a hike below.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid and Postpaid Tariffs - Before and After July 4, 2024

These are the prepaid tariffs. As you can see, Vodafone Idea has hiked the data add-on voucher from Rs 19 to Rs 22. This is similar to what Airtel is offering to its customers. The Rs 719 and Rs 839 plans will cost Rs 859 and Rs 979, again, a tariff similar to that of Airtel's offer. Vi doesn't offer 5G at the moment, however, it does provide userse with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits, under which, users get many data benefits.

Let's take a look at the postpaid plans that will be affected.

The four popular postpaid plans have witnessed a tariff hike. This is unlike what happened during the last time telcos increase the tariffs. It will be interesting to see the response of Vi customers to this price hike. The telco will implement the hike from July 4, 2024.

