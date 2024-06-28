Bharti Airtel Announces Revised Mobile Tariffs: Check Complete Details

Reported by Srikapardhi

Post-Spectrum Auction 2024, Airtel Implements Tariff Corrections to Ensure Sustainable ARPU and Support Network Investments.

Highlights

  • Airtel revises mobile tariffs across prepaid and postpaid plans.
  • Spectrum Auction 2024 sees Airtel acquiring 97 MHz.
  • New tariffs effective from July 3, 2024, across all circles.

Bharti Airtel Announces Increased Mobile Tariffs to Ensure Sustainable ARPU
Bharti Airtel has announced revised mobile tariffs across different segments in both prepaid and postpaid plans. This adjustment, or correction, in mobile tariffs comes immediately after the completion of the Spectrum Auction 2024, in which Airtel acquired the highest amount of spectrum across three bands with 97 MHz, valid for 20 years.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Acquires 97 MHz Spectrum to Enhance 4G and 5G Services




ARPU Target and Financial Health

Airtel has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of Rs 300 to enable a financially healthy business model for telecom companies in India. Currently, Bharti Airtel has the highest mobile ARPU in the country at Rs 209 as of Q4 FY24.

With these tariff hikes, Airtel believes that achieving this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum, while also offering a modest return on capital.

Revised Airtel Prepaid Plans 2024

Revised Airtel Prepaid Plans 2024

Revised Airtel Postpaid Plans 2024

Revised Airtel Postpaid Plans 2024

Bharti Airtel has welcomed the industry's announcements to repair tariffs and has announced its revised mobile tariffs, effective July 3, 2024.

"We have ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry-level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget-challenged consumers," Airtel said in a statement on Friday.

These revised prices will apply to all circles, including Bharti Hexacom.

