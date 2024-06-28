Jio announced that its tariffs will be hiked for several plans on July 3, 2024. Ahead of the tariff hike, users flocked in to recharge with their favourite plans to ensure that they didn't have to pay higher tariffs anytime soon. However, to safeguard itself from potential loss, Jio has removed the Rs 395 and Rs 1559 plans. These plans were two of its most popular offerings as they came bundled with truly unlimited 5G data with quite long validity. The Rs 395 plan came with 84 days of service validity while the Rs 1559 plan came with 336 days of service validity.









While users can still recharge with prepaid plans and queue them to be activated later when their current plan expires, they can't recharge with the Rs 395 and Rs 1559 plans.

Jio hiked the plans and now the base Rs 155 plan is hiked by 22% to Rs 189. The telco wants to increase its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) figure and thus, the Rs 395 and Rs 1559 plans would have been troublesome.