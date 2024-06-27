Reliance Jio Announces Tariff Hikes: Check New Plans and Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio has just announced a tariff hike.
  • The existing popular plans have been made a little more expensive, and the new plans will come into effect from July 3, 2024.
  • The base Rs 155 plan has been bumped up to Rs 189, which is a hike of 22%.

Reliance Jio has just announced a tariff hike. The existing popular plans have been made a little more expensive, and the new plans will come into effect from July 3, 2024. The base Rs 155 plan has been bumped up to Rs 189, which is a hike of 22%. The surprising thing is that this hike has been announced by Jio before Bharti Airtel. The telco has announced tariff hikes for 19 plans, 17 of which are prepaid plans and two are postpaid options. Here, we will give you the details of every plan. Keep reading.




Reliance Jio Plans Before and After Tariff Hike:

The Rs 155 plan, which was the base offering, will now cost Rs 189, and will offer the same validity of 28 days. The Rs 209 plan will now cost Rs 249 and will be valid for the same 28 days. The data benefits of these plans remain the same. The Rs 239 plan which used to offer unlimited 5G data, will not do so anymore. The Rs 239 plan will now cost Rs 299 and will be valid for 28 days.

Read More - Reliance Jio Acquired 1800 MHz Spectrum in 2 Circles in 2024 Auction

You can check out all the plans in the image above.

Note that now unlimited 5G data will only be available on plans with 2GB/day and above. The new plans will come into effect from July 3, 2024. Reliance Jio has also launched new services.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Data Sachets Start at Rs 101, Get all Details Here

Jio Launches JioSafe and JioTranslate

Along with the tariff hike, Jio has announced JioSafe and JioTranslate. JioSafe is a quantum-secure communication app for calling, messaging, file transfer and more and will be available for Rs 199 per month. The JioTranslate is a multi-lingual communication app for translating voice call, voice message, text, and image for Rs 99 per month.

Jio has announced that its users will get both these applications worth Rs 298 per month absolutely free for a year.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

