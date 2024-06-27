OnePlus Watch 2R Could Launch Soon: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • OnePlus could soon launch another smartwatch in India.
  • To recall, OnePlus brought the Watch 2 a few months back in India and other global markets.
  • The Watch 2 launched for Rs 24,999.

OnePlus could soon launch another smartwatch in India. To recall, OnePlus brought the Watch 2 a few months back in India and other global markets. The Watch 2 launched for Rs 24,999. However, this will likely not fit the masses, as it is an expensive watch. Thus, OnePlus could soon launch the OnePlus Watch 2R in India and other markets to offer a more affordable product. The Watch 2R from OnePlus has already been spotted by the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission). The development was reported by MySmartPrice.




According to the report, the smartwatch was spotted with the model number OPWWE234. The same model number was spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification site. This means the smartwatch will make its way to India and the US market. Let's take a look at other details that are out about the new upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus.

OnePlus Watch 2R: What We Can Expect

The OnePlus Watch 2R appeared with the model number OPWWE234. Earlier, it was expected that this would be the OnePlus Watch 3. The smartwatch is expected to come with a 500mAh battery with up to 100 hours of battery life. The 3C certification means that the upcoming OnePlus smartwatch will also feature 10W charging.

Since it is expected to be a stripped-down version of the OnePlus Watch 2, we can expect that this smartwatch would have many features of the OnePlus Watch 2, but the quality of the display along with the performance will be slightly on the lower end.

Take note that OnePlus has not announced the launch of the smartwatch officially yet. Thus, nothing is confirmed for now. However, an affordable OnePlus watch sounds like a good idea and if it can help people stay fit, then it would suit many Indians.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

