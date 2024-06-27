BSNL’s 4G Network to Launch Soon in Mysuru: Report



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to launch its 4G network across Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts in Karnataka. Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) has been instrumental in supplying and installing the network, which is upgradable to 5G later, according to a report by The Hindu.

Also Read: BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh









BSNL 4G Tower Commissioning

A total of 690 4G towers are slated for commissioning, aiming to significantly enhance connectivity in the region. Specifically, 337 towers will serve Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, while 200 and 153 towers are allocated for Kodagu and Mandya, respectively.

Ujwal Gulhane, Chief General Manager Telecom, Karnataka Circle, highlighted BSNL's initiatives and other projects during a media briefing in Mysuru. The BSNL has undertaken a 4G saturation project of the Government of India, which is being monitored by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), as reported earlier by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: BSNL Commences Installation of 20,000 4G Towers in Remote Border States: Report

Phased Approach

In the first phase of the project, 79 locations were identified in rural areas of the Mysuru business area, comprising Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and Mandya districts. These locations currently have no network coverage from any mobile operators.

Out of 55 sites in Kodagu, installation of towers has been completed in 32 sites. Out of 22 sites in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, installation of towers has been done in 14 sites. In Mandya, installation is planned for two sites.