Echelon Edge Wins BSNL CDR Project

Reported by Tanuja K 0

In a release, Echelon Edge confirmed that it has deployed a team of over 50 BSS/OSS and system experts across BSNL's Kolkata and Panchkula data centers for ensuring smooth day-to-day operaions.

Echelon Edge, an IT solutions provider, has managed to win the CDR project of BSNL across East and North zones. The IT service provider will manage both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the project. The complete responsibility for the OSS/BSS operations for supporting the state-run telco's fixed-line services will go to Echelon Edge, as confirmed through a release by the company. Under the project, Echelon Edge will overlook management of both hardware and software infrastructure for BSNL's CDR operations. This includes annual maintenance and managed services.




In a release, Echelon Edge confirmed that it has deployed a team of over 50 BSS/OSS and system experts across BSNL's Kolkata and Panchkula data centers for ensuring smooth day-to-day operaions. BSNL's entire OSS/BSS technology stack is now being managed by Echelon Edge. This supports te telco's fixed-line, broadband and leased line services across enterprise and retail segments.

Anurag Singh, CTO and co-founder of Echelon Edge, said, "The BSNL CDR Project brings together one of the most complex OSS/BSS environments in the country. Managing this ecosystem with global OEMs, real-time service requirements, and high-volume fixed-line operations demands deep integration expertise and operational maturity. This engagement is not just about technology; it is about driving stability, scalability, and long-term transformation in India’s telecom backbone."

This achievement builds on Echelon Edge’s decade-long experience in telecom network management, tracing back to its landmark GSM breakthrough that helped establish its leadership in the BSS domain. Over the years, the company has steadily expanded its presence, managing BSNL’s GSM projects across all four zones, while strengthening its expertise in OSS/BSS managed services.

The CDR Project win reflects Echelon Edge’s commitment to enabling telecom operators to navigate growing network complexity, deliver improved customer experience, and achieve operational efficiency.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

