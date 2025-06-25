BSNL Brings SIM Card Home Delivery Portal on its Website

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Post that, users will be prompted to send an OTP to the alternate mobile phone number. For any doubts or queries, BSNL has said that users can call the helpline number 1800-180-1503.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has started home delivery of SIM cards.
  • The state-run telecom company is now allowing customers to do self KYC (know your customer) directly from its website to enable this.
  • The customers can do this for both the prepaid and the postpaid connections.

Follow Us

bsnl brings sim card home delivery portal

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has started home delivery of SIM cards. The state-run telecom company is now allowing customers to do self KYC (know your customer) directly from its website to enable this. Users can do that via this link "https://sancharaadhaar.bsnl.co.in/BSNLSKYC/". The customers can do this for both the prepaid and the postpaid connections. Users just need to enter their pincode, their name, and an alternate mobile phone number. Then they have to choose whether they are ordering the new SIM for themselves, their family/relative, or for a known person.




Read More - BSNL Q-5G FWA Plans Start at Rs 999, Details Here

Post that, users will be prompted to send an OTP to the alternate mobile phone number. For any doubts or queries, BSNL has said that users can call the helpline number 1800-180-1503. This is a new step from BSNL to allow users to get the SIM card directly from the company without leaving their premises.

On its website, BSNL said, "Get Secure affordable and reliable BSNL SIM online through Self KYC/BSNL delivery based ekyc for your New BSNL number or Port in your existing number in BSNL."

Read More - BSNL Q-5G FWA Launched in Hyderabad

This change has come recently and is at par with what the private telecom operators are also doing. The telecom company is also rolling out 4G and 5G in all parts of India. BSNL is expected to touch a milestone of 1 lakh 4G sites across India by the end of June 2025. The company said that it will also launch 5G very soon for mobile services, and at the same time, has also launched the Q-5G FWA services in select cities. The service will soon expand to other parts of the country and is currently available at a starting price of Rs 999 per month and 100 Mbps speed.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

WIN :

How does that work in the Business environment? Can you justify for the investments?

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol

India’s Daily Data War: How Jio, Airtel, and Vi Are…

TheAndroidFreak :

If you are in Kerala in major city, try locking band 1/28/41. You will get good enough speeds.

India’s Daily Data War: How Jio, Airtel, and Vi Are…

TheAndroidFreak :

Where you are based at? MP is my wild guess.

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

Sujata :

bruh he meant LTE 1800 A B3+ some other freq 20 mhz, which he thinks b3.

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments