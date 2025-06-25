BSNL Brings SIM Card Home Delivery Portal on its Website

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has started home delivery of SIM cards. The state-run telecom company is now allowing customers to do self KYC (know your customer) directly from its website to enable this. Users can do that via this link "https://sancharaadhaar.bsnl.co.in/BSNLSKYC/". The customers can do this for both the prepaid and the postpaid connections. Users just need to enter their pincode, their name, and an alternate mobile phone number. Then they have to choose whether they are ordering the new SIM for themselves, their family/relative, or for a known person.









Post that, users will be prompted to send an OTP to the alternate mobile phone number. For any doubts or queries, BSNL has said that users can call the helpline number 1800-180-1503. This is a new step from BSNL to allow users to get the SIM card directly from the company without leaving their premises.

On its website, BSNL said, "Get Secure affordable and reliable BSNL SIM online through Self KYC/BSNL delivery based ekyc for your New BSNL number or Port in your existing number in BSNL."

This change has come recently and is at par with what the private telecom operators are also doing. The telecom company is also rolling out 4G and 5G in all parts of India. BSNL is expected to touch a milestone of 1 lakh 4G sites across India by the end of June 2025. The company said that it will also launch 5G very soon for mobile services, and at the same time, has also launched the Q-5G FWA services in select cities. The service will soon expand to other parts of the country and is currently available at a starting price of Rs 999 per month and 100 Mbps speed.