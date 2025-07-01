Airtel’s Request for Equity Swap Likely to Be Rejected by DoT: Report

Reported by Kripa B

Department of Telecommunications cites Airtel’s strong financials as reason to deny bailout-like support similar to Vodafone Idea.

Highlights

  • DoT believes Airtel is financially sound and doesn’t need a bailout.
  • Airtel posted Rs 33,556 crore net profit in FY25—up 4x from last year.
  • Vodafone Idea, by contrast, reported a Rs 27,383 crore loss.

Airtel's Request for Equity Swap Likely to Be Rejected by DoT: Report
Bharti Airtel's request to convert its statutory dues into equity—similar to the government's bailout of Vodafone Idea—is unlikely to be approved. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) believes Airtel is financially strong and does not warrant such support, The Times of India reported, citing government sources.

Government's Stand

In April, Airtel surprised many by seeking a conversion of its spectrum and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues into equity. If accepted, the government would have gained a stake in Airtel, as it did with Vodafone Idea, where it now owns 49 percent.

Comparing Financials

However, DoT's preliminary assessment indicates that Airtel, unlike Vodafone Idea, is financially robust. In FY25, Airtel's net profit rose over fourfold to Rs 33,556 crore, with revenues climbing 15 percent to Rs 1.7 lakh crore. In contrast, Vodafone Idea posted a FY25 loss of Rs 27,383 crore, with a negative net worth of Rs 70,320 crore.

DoT's Preliminary Assessment

The DoT, which has conducted a preliminary review of Airtel's request, believes the proposal lacks merit. "There seems to be no need to discuss this proposal. The company is sufficiently healthy and does not appear to be in need of such a financial bailout," the report quoted top sources as saying.

Equity Swap Missed Deadline

Airtel is estimated to owe around Rs 70,000 crore, including Rs 40,000 crore in AGR dues. Sources reportedly added that Airtel decided to seek the equity swap from the government as it believed that the step would help it conserve cash. However, officials noted that the deadline to apply for such a conversion ended on March 31, making Airtel ineligible.

