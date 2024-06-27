Nexfibre to Connect 15,000 Premises in High Wycombe and Marlow

Reported by Srikapardhi

High-Speed Broadband and TV Stream Services to be Available with Speeds Up to 10 Gbps.

Highlights

  • Nexfibre to connect 15,000 premises in High Wycombe and Marlow.
  • Nexfibre aims to reach 5 million premises by 2026.
  • XGS-PON technology delivers symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps.

Nexfibre, a UK wholesale full-fibre network operator, has announced that it will connect 15,000 premises in High Wycombe and Marlow to its full-fibre network in partnership with Virgin Media O2. This deployment is part of Nexfibre's goal to reach 5 million premises by 2026, having already connected 1 million premises.

XGS-PON Technology

Nexfibre's network is powered by XGS-PON technology, offering symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps. With this network, more customers in High Wycombe and Marlow will be able to access high-speed broadband and TV Stream services via Virgin Media O2, Nexfibre said.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajiv Datta, CEO of Nexfibre, said, "We are committed to delivering high-quality full-fibre connectivity to communities and businesses across the UK, including here in High Wycombe and Marlow. By boosting access to broadband, we are enabling access to the tools needed to participate and thrive in a modern, digital society and stoking growth in the local economy."

Julie Agnew, Managing Director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2, noted that the new connections would provide speeds up to ten times faster than local averages, ensuring reliable and fast internet for all users.

Supporting the UK's Digital Goals

Nexfibre said its initiative supports the UK government's goal to close the digital divide and achieve nationwide ultrafast broadband by 2030. Nexfibre is a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica.

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

