Nexfibre Report Highlights Fragile Progress in UK Fibre Market, Calls for Regulatory Action



Nexfibre published a report titled "Platform for Progress" on the state of the UK wholesale fibre market on Tuesday. It highlights that the progress made by the UK fibre market is fragile and outlines steps policymakers should take to protect and build upon recent advancements. Ahead of Ofcom’s Telecoms Access Review, the report presents a series of recommendations aimed at creating the optimal regulatory environment for national-scale digital infrastructure competition in the UK, Nexfibre said in a statement.

Key Crucial Areas

In its first report, Nexfibre advocates for three critical areas: a stable regulatory environment to continue attracting much-needed investment in the UK's digital infrastructure, a regulatory framework ensuring a consistent and equitable playing field for all operators, and a market characterised by sustainable competition rather than fragmented, sub-scale operators.

The report emphasises the need to foster national-scale wholesale competition to drive innovation and accelerate full-fibre rollout across the nation.

Ofcom's Telecoms Access Review

Ofcom's upcoming Telecoms Access Review (TAR) is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future market landscape, with implications extending into the next decade (2026-2031). Nexfibre warns that without decisive action, policymakers risk losing the momentum the market has worked hard to build.

Rajiv Datta, CEO of Nexfibre, commented on the findings, expressing optimism about the potential for transformative change in the digital infrastructure sector.

"I am delighted to publish nexfibre's ‘Platform for Progress’ report, reflecting on our first year operating in the market and taking a critical look at what is needed to further unlock the sector's potential.

"As we have set out today, the market faces a series of challenges. Some of these have been driven by a historic lack of investment and others have been the result of external factors. All of them can be overcome if we create a dynamic market environment conducive to competition and progress."

