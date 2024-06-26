Vodafone Idea is Offering 30GB of Extra Data with this Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1449 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 180 days, or six months. Users get 30GB of bonus data with the plan.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is offering customers a prepaid plan with which they get 30GB of bonus data.
  • This plan from VIL is available for everyone in the country, regardless of the telecom circle they are living in.
  • There's no condition that you must recharge with the mobile app of Vi to get this offer.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is offering customers a prepaid plan with which they get 30GB of bonus data. This plan from VIL is available for everyone in the country, regardless of the telecom circle they are living in. There's no condition that you must recharge with the mobile app of Vi to get this offer. The plan with which the 30GB of bonus data is bundled costs Rs 1449. It is a long-term validity plan and meant for users who want basic data benefits as along with calling and SMS. Let's take a look at the plan.




Vodafone Idea Rs 1449 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1449 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 180 days, or six months. Users get 30GB of bonus data with the plan. This means that the total amount of data that users get with this plan is 300GB of data.

30GB bonus data can be claimed through the Vi app. You can make the recharge through any portal to get this bonus data from the telco. The plan further comes with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

This includes Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. The Binge All Night offer comes with the facility to use unlimited amounts of data between 12 AM and 6 AM.

With the Weekend Data Rollover, users get the leftover FUP (Fair Usage Policy) data from the weekdays on the weekends. This allows complete use of data for which you have paid through your hard earned money.

Lastly, there is data delights, with which users get 2GB of backup emergency data every month.

