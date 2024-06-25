Beetel Teletech to Distribute Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Solutions Across India



Homegrown technology brand Beetel Teletech, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Services, has announced a partnership with the French-headquartered telecom manufacturing company Alcatel Lucent Enterprise. Under this agreement, Beetel will distribute Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's product portfolio, which includes network switches, wireless access points, routers, and Hybrid Cloud and Collaboration services, across India.

Strategic Objectives

This collaboration aims to enhance digital infrastructure in key sectors such as telecommunications, transportation, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and manufacturing utilities in India. By combining Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's technology solutions with Beetel's distribution network and industry expertise, the two companies aim to empower businesses and organisations nationwide, the official release said.

Industry Impact

"By combining Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's world-class product portfolio with our deep understanding of the Indian market, we are well-equipped to deliver unmatched value to enterprises across various critical sectors," said Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director and CEO of Beetel.

"I believe that our extensive reach, coupled with our industry-leading customer support and professional services will facilitate seamless deployment and integration of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions, ensuring optimal performance and maximising return on investment for customers."

Prasath Rao, Regional Director - India and SAARC at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise added: "Beetel's extensive distribution network through the vast enterprise partners nationwide positions us as a dependable and widely distributed brand in the IT industry. Together, we can ensure that our solutions are easily accessible to businesses of all scales."

With this partnership, the two companies aim to drive digital transformation across India, paving the way for accelerated growth in the digital era.