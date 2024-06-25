Nokia 3210 Feature Phone Relaunched in India with 4G for Rs 3999

HMD Global has relaunched the Nokia 3210 in India with 4G support. The phone has been relaunched to celebrate 25 years of its existence. It will be available in three colours - Scuba Blue, Grunge Black, and Y2K Gold.









In a release, HDM said, "In a world where digital detoxing is becoming increasingly popular, the Nokia 3210 offers a perfect solution for those looking to disconnect from the endless stream of social media, internet, and apps."

Let's take a look at what you get with this feature phone.

Nokia 3210 4G Phone Features/Specifications

The Nokia 3210 is inspired by the design of the original model launched in 1999. It houses a 1450mAh battery that can provide up to nine and half hours of talktime. The phone also includes a classic snake game, a 2MP camera, and a flash torch. The Nokia 3210 also comes with a pre-installed UPI application approved by the NPCI.

Users can also watch content from YouTube, play music from YouTube Music and more with this phone. There's weather, news, cricket score, Tetris and more present.

Alongside the Nokia 3210, HMD has also launched the Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G phones in India. Nokia 235 4G features a large 2.8-inch IPS display -and enhanced features. The reimagined Nokia 220 4G also sports a large 2.8-inch IPS display and has UPI applications pre-installed.

Nokia 3210 4G, Nokia 235 4G, and Nokia 220 4G Price in India

All three devices are available on, HMD.com and Amazon.in, and retail outlets. Nokia 3210 is priced at Rs 3999. Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G is priced at Rs 3749 and Rs 3249, respectively.

These are the three Nokia feature phone devices that have been launched in the Indian market.

"The Nokia 3210, a cultural icon, is back as consumers seek to balance screen time with a digital detox. Nokia 3210 isn’t just a phone; it’s 2024’s fun phone," said Ravi Kunwar, VP, India & APAC, HMD.