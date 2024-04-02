Beetel Teletech Partners With Alpha Bridge Technologies to Expand Network Equipment Offerings



Indian technology company Beetel Teletech announced today that it has signed a distribution partnership with Alpha Bridge Technologies, a manufacturer, and supplier of networking equipment. The collaboration between Beetel and Alpha Bridge Technologies broadens the product portfolio and fortifies the distribution network, Beetel said on Tuesday.

Diversifying Product Offerings

According to the company, this partnership extends the service offerings to include a diverse range of products, including Enterprise Switches, industrial-grade switches, GPON OLT ONT, and SFPs, catering directly to the needs of customers. Reportedly, these additions seamlessly integrate with Beetel's current suite of technology solutions.









"We are pleased to partner with Alpha Bridge Technologies to improve our networking equipment offerings," said Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director and CEO of Beetel. "With this collaboration, Beetel and Alpha Bridge Technologies are positioned to transform the networking equipment landscape, providing customers with a wide range of solutions supported by exceptional service and support."

Echoing this sentiment, Rajiv Mittal, Co-founder and Director of Alpha Bridge Technologies, stressed the significance of the partnership with Beetel, stating, "Alpha Bridge Technologies values its collaboration with Beetel, a well-established brand in the technology sector. This partnership signifies a merging of capabilities. Leveraging Beetel's expertise and established channel partner ecosystem will enable us to broaden our market presence, stimulate growth, and provide enhanced value to our customers."

Customer-Centric Solutions

"As the technology landscape evolves, organisations demand network equipment that undergoes thorough testing and boasts durability, reliability, extended functionality, user-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness. This partnership aims to deliver quality-tested products to meet these customer needs," said the joint statement.

Bharti Airtel Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, owns a majority stake (97.1 percent) in Beetel Teletech, TelecomTalk reported.