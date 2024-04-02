Beetel Teletech Partners With Alpha Bridge Technologies to Expand Network Equipment Offerings

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Beetel says the partnership will allow it to distribute products like Enterprise Switches, Industrial Grade Switches, GPON OLT ONT, and SFPs to the customers through its partner ecosystem.

Highlights

  • Beetel Teletech Limited partners with Alpha Bridge Technologies to expand network equipment offerings.
  • Collaboration focuses on delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to customers.
  • Combined expertise aims to transform the networking equipment landscape.

Follow Us

Beetel Teletech Partners With Alpha Bridge Technologies to Expand Network Equipment Offerings
Indian technology company Beetel Teletech announced today that it has signed a distribution partnership with Alpha Bridge Technologies, a manufacturer, and supplier of networking equipment. The collaboration between Beetel and Alpha Bridge Technologies broadens the product portfolio and fortifies the distribution network, Beetel said on Tuesday.

Diversifying Product Offerings

According to the company, this partnership extends the service offerings to include a diverse range of products, including Enterprise Switches, industrial-grade switches, GPON OLT ONT, and SFPs, catering directly to the needs of customers. Reportedly, these additions seamlessly integrate with Beetel's current suite of technology solutions.




Also Read: Bharti Airtel Services to Acquire 97.1 Percent Stake in Beetel Teletech

"We are pleased to partner with Alpha Bridge Technologies to improve our networking equipment offerings," said Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director and CEO of Beetel. "With this collaboration, Beetel and Alpha Bridge Technologies are positioned to transform the networking equipment landscape, providing customers with a wide range of solutions supported by exceptional service and support."

Echoing this sentiment, Rajiv Mittal, Co-founder and Director of Alpha Bridge Technologies, stressed the significance of the partnership with Beetel, stating, "Alpha Bridge Technologies values its collaboration with Beetel, a well-established brand in the technology sector. This partnership signifies a merging of capabilities. Leveraging Beetel's expertise and established channel partner ecosystem will enable us to broaden our market presence, stimulate growth, and provide enhanced value to our customers."

Customer-Centric Solutions

"As the technology landscape evolves, organisations demand network equipment that undergoes thorough testing and boasts durability, reliability, extended functionality, user-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness. This partnership aims to deliver quality-tested products to meet these customer needs," said the joint statement.

Bharti Airtel Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, owns a majority stake (97.1 percent) in Beetel Teletech, TelecomTalk reported.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

im no longer excited to know of how good india is doing in speedtest ranks ,we have something really really…

India Ranked 14th for Fastest Median 5G Download Speeds: Report

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

shivraj roy :

i feel Vi has improved than what it was in 2022 i usually get around 8-10mbps in very heavily dense…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments