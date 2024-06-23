Airtel Rs 9 or Vi Rs 24 Plan, Which Unlimited Data Voucher is Better

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, recently came out with a new Rs 9 plan. It is quite similar to the Rs 24 plan that Vi introduced last year. Both these plans are data vouchers and offer unlimited data. Now the question is, which plan is better? If you have to choose between the two, then you should know the basic differences in the benefits these two plans have. So without wasting any time, let's jump to these plans and their benefits.









Bharti Airtel Rs 9 Plan

Airtel's Rs 9 plan comes with a validity of one hour. It offers customers unlimited data. However, there is an FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 10GB. After that, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

Vodafone Idea Rs 24 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 24 plan comes with one-hour validity too. It also offers unlimited data to the customers, but here, there is no FUP limit. So users can consume as much data as they want.

Conclusion

While Airtel's plan is cheaper, it might not suit everyone. At the same time, Vi's plan might not be the best buy for people who don't want truly unlimited data. There is so much similar about these plans than different. Neither of these plans offer you active service validity, but are data boosters that can be recharged on top of an active plan.

Both plans offer unlimited data, but one has an FUP limit. If your need is, for example, under 10GB, then the Rs 9 plan from Airtel makes more sense as it is economical and also offers high-speed data. While with Vi, you pay more while you won't even have the need for truly unlimite data. Both plans are available for customers throughout the country.