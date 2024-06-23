Airtel Rs 9 or Vi Rs 24 Plan, Which Unlimited Data Voucher is Better

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

While Airtel's plan is cheaper, it might not suit everyone. At the same time, Vi's plan might not be the best buy for people who don't want truly unlimited data. There is so much similar about these plans than different.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, recently came out with a new Rs 9 plan.
  • It is quite similar to the Rs 24 plan that Vi introduced last year.
  • Now the question is, which plan is better? I

Follow Us

airtel rs 9 or vi rs 24

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, recently came out with a new Rs 9 plan. It is quite similar to the Rs 24 plan that Vi introduced last year. Both these plans are data vouchers and offer unlimited data. Now the question is, which plan is better? If you have to choose between the two, then you should know the basic differences in the benefits these two plans have. So without wasting any time, let's jump to these plans and their benefits.




Read More - Jio’s Only No-Daily Data Limit Plan also has Unlimited 5G

Bharti Airtel Rs 9 Plan

Airtel's Rs 9 plan comes with a validity of one hour. It offers customers unlimited data. However, there is an FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 10GB. After that, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

Vodafone Idea Rs 24 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 24 plan comes with one-hour validity too. It also offers unlimited data to the customers, but here, there is no FUP limit. So users can consume as much data as they want.

Read More - JioCinema Removes Annual Subscription Plan

Conclusion

While Airtel's plan is cheaper, it might not suit everyone. At the same time, Vi's plan might not be the best buy for people who don't want truly unlimited data. There is so much similar about these plans than different. Neither of these plans offer you active service validity, but are data boosters that can be recharged on top of an active plan.

Both plans offer unlimited data, but one has an FUP limit. If your need is, for example, under 10GB, then the Rs 9 plan from Airtel makes more sense as it is economical and also offers high-speed data. While with Vi, you pay more while you won't even have the need for truly unlimite data. Both plans are available for customers throughout the country.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel don't have good backhaul at many places. Use Vi if it's good in your area. It's totally empty now.

5G Speeds Go Down in India as Availability and Users…

Shivraj Roy :

i can see a 5G tower from my home which about 300 meters away and speeds have dropped by half…

5G Speeds Go Down in India as Availability and Users…

. :

Vi is the only option now as both leading networks are overcrowded

Vodafone Idea Commits to Enhancing Network in Uttar Pradesh and…

. :

Airtel now see Vi as a threat....

Bharti Airtel Acquires 1% Additional Stake in Indus Towers

. :

Using Vi as primary and its better than airtel and jio, I wonder why many ise jio is because they…

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments